I've Got To Find More Dreams Now': Sasheer Zamata Opens Up About Joining Marvel After Her SNL Breakthrough

Veteran actor Sasheer Zamata is one of the few actors who say they've landed multiple big roles during their career. Back in 2014, she rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and, from there, her career blossomed. Most recently, Zamata landed the gig of a lifetime when she was tapped for a role in an upcoming Marvel show – the Kathryn Hahn-led Agatha All Along . Zamata is aware of how fortunate she is and is speaking about joining the superhero franchise after her SNL breakthrough.

While promoting her latest show, the 38-year-old entertainer caught up with Them for a deep discussion, during which she officially came out as “one of those late-in-life lesbians.” The star also addressed the trajectory of her career, noting that by working with Marvel and SNL, she’d managed to accomplish two major career goals. However, given that, the Spree star now has another professional objective for herself:

It does feel like I am reaching another milestone. It was my dream to be on SNL, and then I did it, and it was my dream to be in Marvel, and now I’m here, and I’m like, well, I’ve got to find more dreams now.

Some might say that it could be difficult to top the likes of Saturday Night Live and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, dreams are what you make them, and only an individual can decide what they personally see as topping themselves. I’m confident that the Last O.G. alum will forge new aspirations and reach them accordingly. She certainly has the talent as well as the credits to back up that assumption.

Joining SNL at a time at which the show was chastised for not featuring enough diversity , Sasheer Zamata quickly made a splash on the sketch comedy series. She generated laughs with impressions of stars like Rihanna and Michelle Obama and original characters like Janelle and Black Jeopardy’s Keely. Since leaving the NBC mainstay in 2017, Zamata has guest-starred on various series and held lead roles on Woke, Home Economics and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. She’s also scored film roles in The Weekend, I Feel Pretty, Unfrosted and more.

On Agatha All Along, the Indiana native is set to play the role of Jennifer Kale, a sorceress with a passion for potions. Kale joins the titular witch’s coven and seeks to face the trials that lie along the Witches’ Road with her. Based on what’s been shown of the series, it's serving up all the camp and witchy fun that viewers could want. And, as the Sleight alum herself previously stated, the MCU’s dark fantasy romp will resonate with the LGBTQ+ community , too.

I’m excited by the fact that Sasheer Zamata has accomplished the massive feat of joining the Marvel family – and doing so after a solid SNL career as well. The sky’s the limit for her and, with her talent, she could indeed score some other sweet gigs down the road. Here’s wishing Zamata the best as she aims to carve out more dreams for herself.

Agatha All Along’s two-episode premiere debuts on September 18 for Disney+ subscription holders. Be sure to keep tabs on the supernatural new show alongside other major titles on the 2024 TV schedule .