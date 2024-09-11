While Sabrina Carpenter Went Old Hollywood For Her Glamorous VMA Look, It's Chappell Roan's Sheer Medieval Dress That I Can't Stop Thinking About
They're both giving "Femininomenon!"
The pop girls are taking over the VMAs, and of course that includes Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Both women are up for big awards tonight, so obviously, they showed up in style. And while the Short 'n Sweet artist went glamorous Old Hollywood with her look, it's the "Hot To Go!" singer's Medieval ensemble that I can't get over.
In the lead-up to the VMAs airing live on the 2024 TV schedule, the two pop stars walked the black carpet in fashion.
Sabrina Carpenter rocked a glamorous white floor-length gown. That mixed with her curled voluminous blonde hairdo and bold red lip created a look that screams Old Hollywood, take a look:
Meanwhile, Chappell Roan took inspiration from an even older time, and came in a fully Medieval fit that featured a cloak, sword and rug, take a look:
The "Pink Pony Club" singer explained during the VMA pre-show that the robe she was wearing was 300 years old, and the rug she brought was 600 years old. She also said we should "take notes" about her outfit too, which makes me even more intrigued.
So, yeah, I can't stop thinking about this fabulous sheer outfit!
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.