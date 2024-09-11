While Sabrina Carpenter Went Old Hollywood For Her Glamorous VMA Look, It's Chappell Roan's Sheer Medieval Dress That I Can't Stop Thinking About

The pop girls are taking over the VMAs, and of course that includes Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan. Both women are up for big awards tonight, so obviously, they showed up in style. And while the Short 'n Sweet artist went glamorous Old Hollywood with her look, it's the "Hot To Go!" singer's Medieval ensemble that I can't get over.

In the lead-up to the VMAs airing live on the 2024 TV schedule, the two pop stars walked the black carpet in fashion.

Sabrina Carpenter rocked a glamorous white floor-length gown. That mixed with her curled voluminous blonde hairdo and bold red lip created a look that screams Old Hollywood, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan took inspiration from an even older time, and came in a fully Medieval fit that featured a cloak, sword and rug, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

The "Pink Pony Club" singer explained during the VMA pre-show that the robe she was wearing was 300 years old, and the rug she brought was 600 years old. She also said we should "take notes" about her outfit too, which makes me even more intrigued.

So, yeah, I can't stop thinking about this fabulous sheer outfit!

More to come...