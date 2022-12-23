Chase Chrisley Finally Opens Up About The 'Terrible Situation' With Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences

Things have not been going well for the famous family that was once mostly known for their USA reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The past year saw the family patriarch and his wife, Todd and Julie Chrisley, be accused of a number of of financial crimes like tax evasion and bank fraud , go to trial, be found guilty, and just in late November, be sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison , along with probation time, and having to pay a hefty fine in the millions. We heard from their daughter, Savannah , after their sentencing, but now her older brother, Chase Chrisley, has finally opened up about the “terrible situation” with their parents.

What Did Chase Chrisley Say About The Situation With Todd And Julie Chrisley?

Savannah Chrisley, who started her podcast, Unlocked (opens in new tab), in early October after her folks were found guilty, recently sat down with her big brother, Chase, to talk about some of the things that have been going on with their family. After noting that fans have head from pretty much everyone in the family about how they’re doing (with both Todd and Julie saying their marriage is very strong right now), she wondered aloud about the fact that Chase hasn’t really been vocal about their troubles, and he said:

I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love. Obviously, what we’ve been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.

In early June, three weeks after their Atlanta trial started, both parents were found guilty by the jury in charge of deciding their case. While they’re currently in the process of appealing the decision (which the Chrisleys' lawyer is “optimistic” about), they were found guilty of all the charges filed against them, and will need to unload a lot of their lavish property in order to pay $17.2 million in restitution . But, even with the family’s very public lifestyle, Chase clearly hasn’t felt any real need to discuss how he’s dealing with everything, unless it’s with his actual family. He continued:

I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there.