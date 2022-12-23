Chase Chrisley Finally Opens Up About The 'Terrible Situation' With Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentences
Chase Chrisley is finally speaking out about Todd and Julie Chrisley's legal woes.
Things have not been going well for the famous family that was once mostly known for their USA reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The past year saw the family patriarch and his wife, Todd and Julie Chrisley, be accused of a number of of financial crimes like tax evasion and bank fraud, go to trial, be found guilty, and just in late November, be sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison, along with probation time, and having to pay a hefty fine in the millions. We heard from their daughter, Savannah, after their sentencing, but now her older brother, Chase Chrisley, has finally opened up about the “terrible situation” with their parents.
What Did Chase Chrisley Say About The Situation With Todd And Julie Chrisley?
Savannah Chrisley, who started her podcast, Unlocked (opens in new tab), in early October after her folks were found guilty, recently sat down with her big brother, Chase, to talk about some of the things that have been going on with their family. After noting that fans have head from pretty much everyone in the family about how they’re doing (with both Todd and Julie saying their marriage is very strong right now), she wondered aloud about the fact that Chase hasn’t really been vocal about their troubles, and he said:
In early June, three weeks after their Atlanta trial started, both parents were found guilty by the jury in charge of deciding their case. While they’re currently in the process of appealing the decision (which the Chrisleys' lawyer is “optimistic” about), they were found guilty of all the charges filed against them, and will need to unload a lot of their lavish property in order to pay $17.2 million in restitution. But, even with the family’s very public lifestyle, Chase clearly hasn’t felt any real need to discuss how he’s dealing with everything, unless it’s with his actual family. He continued:
Right now, Chase said that he’s let go of thinking about what everyone else might be saying about him or his family members, and is just concentrating on “making sure that I’m good” so that he can be there for his new fiancée, Emmy Medders, his parents, and siblings.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Yennefer's apprentice, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.