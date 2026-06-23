Savannah Guthrie Was Back On Today With One Clear Message: ‘Somebody Knows Something’
The journalist didn't hold back her emotions.
For much of this year, Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been contending with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, which led her to take a two-month leave of absence. Guthrie has since returned to her post, but she’s still been dealing with the investigation. Last week, Guthrie missed a few more days due to an unrelated matter, but she’s since returned to the desk. With that, the veteran journalist shared a direct message in regard to the ongoing search for her mom.
NBC recently revealed the contents of a second alleged ransom note sent to media outlets after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on February 1. Said note alleged that the matriarch had died but did not include any request for payment for the release of her body. During the June 23rd edition of Today, Savannah didn’t discuss the report with her colleagues. However, what she did do on air was make an emotional appeal to anyone who with information on her mother’s whereabouts:
Per reports, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, and an investigation was launched after evidence seemed to show she was taken against her will. While authorities are still on the case, it’s been alleged that Savannah – who shared a plea on social media after the second note was sent – has also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private investigators. As of this writing, no specific suspects have been named in the case and no arrests have been made.
It was shortly after her mother’s disappearance that Savannah Guthrie confirmed her intention to take a leave of absence. During that time, her longtime friend and former co-host, Hoda Kotb, helped fill in for her at the anchor desk. Ahead of Guthrie’s “almost symbolic” return to the program, there was much speculation regarding how she’d handle the job. Some media analysts even suggested that she might be “visibly shaken” upon returning to the air.
While it was alleged that certain marching orders were put in place in order to maintain a sense of normalcy after Guthrie’s return, she still shared a tender on-air moment with Kotb when back on the air. That love still seems to be intact, as co-anchor Craig Melvin praised her for her “bravery and courage” during the June 23rd broadcast. Guthrie, who expressed her love for her co-stars as well, previously stated her intention to choose joy while at work. She reiterated that mantra while making her appeal during her recent return:
As it stands, the Guthrie family is offering an award of $1 million for Nancy’s return, and they’re asking that people call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) with any information. In the meantime, it’s evident that Savannah cannot comment on the details of the investigation at work, but she still appears keen on fulfilling her Today obligations accordingly.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.