Savannah Guthrie Was Back On Today With One Clear Message: ‘Somebody Knows Something’

For much of this year, Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been contending with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, which led her to take a two-month leave of absence. Guthrie has since returned to her post, but she’s still been dealing with the investigation. Last week, Guthrie missed a few more days due to an unrelated matter, but she’s since returned to the desk. With that, the veteran journalist shared a direct message in regard to the ongoing search for her mom.

NBC recently revealed the contents of a second alleged ransom note sent to media outlets after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on February 1. Said note alleged that the matriarch had died but did not include any request for payment for the release of her body. During the June 23rd edition of Today, Savannah didn’t discuss the report with her colleagues. However, what she did do on air was make an emotional appeal to anyone who with information on her mother’s whereabouts:

This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least, to be sitting here. I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here. And so since I am, I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace.

Per reports, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona, and an investigation was launched after evidence seemed to show she was taken against her will. While authorities are still on the case, it’s been alleged that Savannah – who shared a plea on social media after the second note was sent – has also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on private investigators. As of this writing, no specific suspects have been named in the case and no arrests have been made.

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It was shortly after her mother’s disappearance that Savannah Guthrie confirmed her intention to take a leave of absence. During that time, her longtime friend and former co-host, Hoda Kotb, helped fill in for her at the anchor desk. Ahead of Guthrie’s “almost symbolic” return to the program, there was much speculation regarding how she’d handle the job. Some media analysts even suggested that she might be “visibly shaken” upon returning to the air.

While it was alleged that certain marching orders were put in place in order to maintain a sense of normalcy after Guthrie’s return, she still shared a tender on-air moment with Kotb when back on the air. That love still seems to be intact, as co-anchor Craig Melvin praised her for her “bravery and courage” during the June 23rd broadcast. Guthrie, who expressed her love for her co-stars as well, previously stated her intention to choose joy while at work. She reiterated that mantra while making her appeal during her recent return:

No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy, and I will, I promise I will, this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We’re begging for your help, and I’m not going to miss that opportunity. And so please if you’re watching, no matter how small, the reward is there. You can tell us, it can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, ever.

As it stands, the Guthrie family is offering an award of $1 million for Nancy’s return, and they’re asking that people call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) with any information. In the meantime, it’s evident that Savannah cannot comment on the details of the investigation at work, but she still appears keen on fulfilling her Today obligations accordingly.