‘Bring Her Home’: Savannah Guthrie Posts Emotional Plea For Her Mother Four Months After Disappearance

Over the past month or so, Savannah Guthrie has been settling back into her anchor role at The Today Show after taking a hiatus due to the disappearance of her mother, Nancy. In the meantime, though, authorities are still making efforts to locate the 84-year-old matriarch. Savannah, for her part, has still been sharing messages in which she’s expressed hope that she’ll be located. Now, over four months since the search for Nancy began, Savannah is sharing yet another emotional appeal.

Savannah Guthrie took to her Instagram story to share a photo featuring a religious painting. Said artwork depicts the ascension of Jesus Christ, and Guthrie superimposed the photo with text, reading, “Oh my, my soul, it cries out, soul, it cries out.” She also added the three-word message “bring her home” accompanied by a heart emoji. Take a look at the post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That’s a truly striking image, and it clearly resonates with Guthrie during this period of her life. Over the years, Guthrie has been very open about her religious faith and how it’s played a significant factor in her life. While the message is brief, the post as a whole seems to indicate that even during this unfortunate time, the beloved host is still choosing to lean on her faith. Quite frankly, I admire Guthrie’s desire to remain optimistic and the fact that she’s also expressed emotional vulnerability in recent months.

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Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona during the evening hours of January 31, 2026. Authorities soon discovered evidence that seemed to suggest that Guthrie was taken against her will, and a criminal investigation was initiated. No arrests have been made in the case as of right now, and no suspects have been named right now. More recently, it was alleged that Savannah was spending over $500,000 on private investigators due to not feeling confident in the FBI and local authorities’ search efforts.

All the while, Savannah Guthrie has also been sharing videos on social media in which she’s candidly discussed her and her family’s circumstances. During Valentine’s Day weekend, dropped a video in which she directly addressed those holding her mother, at which point a $100,000 reward was being offered for any potential information on Nancy’s whereabouts. Savannah shared an emotional Mother’s Day post months later in Nancy’s honor, with Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and more later reaching out with messages of support.

Before Guthrie got back to Today, there was considerable speculation regarding when she might rejoin her colleagues. Some media pundits also speculated that Guthrie might seem “visibly shaken” when she was back at the anchor desk. The NBC veteran eventually made her return to the program on April 6 and, ahead of that, colleague Al Roker noted the “almost symbolic” nature of her coming back on the heels of Easter. Since then, Guthrie has opened up about choosing to hold onto joy at work even with her mother still missing.

Reports have suggested, however, that changes have been made at Today in light of Guthrie’s situation. Per the alleged marching orders, fellow hosts were even discouraged from formally welcoming Guthrie back in order to maintain a vibe of normalcy. It’s also been claimed that during commercial breaks, the anchor has gotten “emotional” at some points and that such feelings can be sparked by a comment made by a sweet remark made by a guest or fan.

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The Guthrie family is reportedly still keeping in communication with authorities as the search for Nancy continues. All the while, in addition to resuming her Today Show responsibilities, Savannah has also been tapped to host NBC’s upcoming Wordle game show. Still, if her recent post is any indication, Savannah’s mother isn’t leaving her consciousness as she keeps busy.