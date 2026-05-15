How Has Savannah Guthrie Been Doing Since Her Today Show Return? Insiders Drop Claims About What Happens During Commercial Breaks
What's reportedly going on behind the scenes.
It has officially been 100 days since Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, went missing. And, for the past month, the Today host has been back at her post and attempting to resume normal life amid the nerve-racking uncertainty she’s been dealing with as an investigation remains ongoing. If you’ve been wondering how Savannah Guthrie has been holding up as she hosts the morning show, a new report has just provided us with an update about what happens during commercial breaks on Today.
Savannah Guthrie’s grace on TV isn’t always the full picture, according to one source who spoke to Page Six. In their words:
Guthrie’s mom was believed to have been abducted from her home in Arizona on February 1. Over the weekend, the anchor took to social media to share an emotional Mother’s Day post where she said, “We will never stop looking for you,” and she pleaded for anyone with information to contact the FBI, who is offering a $100,000 reward for any information relating to Nancy’s case. Guthrie and her family are also willing to pay $1 million for any tips as well.
As the Today host hopes for some answers, the same insider also said this about her emotional state as of late:
Following Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie took all of February and March off of the morning show before officially returning on April 6. Another source told the same outlet that “everyone” on the NBC talk show has reportedly been amazed by her “strength and bravery” as she publicly deals with a situation that’s so tragic and disheartening. The source also said this:
The Today crew is reportedly a tight-knit group who have each other’s backs, including Hoda Kotb, who has talked about being grateful to hold Savannah's hand since her return. But, apparently, one co-host has especially been instrumental:
It’s certainly great to hear that Savannah has some support on set, and it’s expected that she’d have some emotions as she transitions back to working amidst the ongoing investigation. On Monday, she got to announce some exciting news for her career on Today by sharing that she’ll be hosting a game show for Wordle with Jimmy Fallon. The popular New York Times game is yet another reminder of her mom, though, since they would connect over the game together.
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Meanwhile, the investigation into her mother's disappearance remains ongoing.
You can see Savannah Guthrie on new episodes of Today, which airs on the 2026 TV schedule on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on NBC.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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