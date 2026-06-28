How Today Is (Allegedly) Making Plans In Case Savannah Guthrie Steps Away Again

It’s been five months since Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy went missing from her home in Arizona, and while The Today Show anchor returned to work in April after a two-month leave of absence, the efforts to find the 84-year-old are very much ongoing. In fact, as new ransom note details are reported and Guthrie pleads on air for someone to step forward, NBC is allegedly preparing for if she has to step away again.

Despite all the national attention Nancy Guthrie’s case has received, a large reward being offered and allegedly hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on private investigators, there have been no arrests made or suspects named. According to Naughty But Nice podcaster Rob Shuter, network executives reportedly are ready, should there be a break in the case that would require Savannah Guthrie to leave again — or if the whole ordeal just becomes too much for her. A source said:

Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah. She’s showing incredible strength on camera, but every new twist is another emotional blow. No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning.

I can’t imagine what Savannah Guthrie and her family are going through, and she even admitted on The Today Show they are “in agony.” Experts predicted in April that she might be “more visibly shaken” when she returned to the morning show, and insiders have reported that Guthrie has gotten emotional during commercial breaks.

If the longtime anchor does eventually need to step away for any reason, NBC is reportedly prepared, as Rob Shuter reports that Hoda Kotb has allegedly been put on standby. According to a source:

Hoda didn’t hesitate. She made it clear she’ll be there the moment she’s needed. This isn’t about replacing Savannah—it’s about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother.

Hoda Kotb filled in for her friend and former colleague earlier this year, when Savannah Guthrie went to Arizona to assist in the official investigation, and she apparently is ready to do it again if and when she’s needed.

(Image credit: NBC)

Savannah Guthrie, however, seems determined to stay the course, regardless of co-workers' alleged concerns. A third source said:

She’s exhausted, heartbroken, and doing everything she can to stay strong. Everyone is praying this nightmare ends soon because nobody knows how much more one person can endure.

On May 6, Savannah Guthrie abruptly left The Today Show about 90 minutes into taping with no explanation, but Craig Melvin did explain why she wasn’t there for a handful of more recent episodes — apparently she started work on the new NBC game show Wordle.

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I think everybody’s hoping that this nightmare will end for Savannah Guthrie, but it’s good to know she’s got people looking out for her and friends like Hoda Kotb, who will allegedly continue to be there if needed.

Tune into The Today Show weekdays on NBC to see what Savannah Guthrie and the rest will be talking about next.