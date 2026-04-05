Media Experts Weigh In On What To Expect From Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show Return: ‘More Visibly Shaken’

Savannah Guthrie is on the cusp of returning to her post as co-anchor of The Today Show, as she’ll mark her first day back on Monday, April 6 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Back in February, Guthrie took a leave of absence following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, whose exact whereabouts remain unknown. Insiders have been sharing comments in regard to how NBC has been seeking to handle Guthrie’s return. Now, several experts with media knowledge are weighing in on how the Today host’s return could play out.

As has been reported as of late, there are different variables to consider when it comes to Guthrie’s return to the anchor desk at Studio 1A at NBC Studios. Much of this information was recently laid out in a wide-ranging story published by Variety. As part of that piece, the trade spoke with several experts, including Ben Bogardus. A chair of Quinnipiac University’s journalism department, Bogardus spoke to the “healing process” that Guthrie is undergoing and explained how the audience and more will factor into her first day back:

Many can relate to the sadness and pain that comes from resuming a ‘normal’ life after a tragedy involving a loved one. Morning shows like ‘Today’ thrive on creating a sense of friendship and family between the anchors and viewers. So having her co-anchors and people at home embrace her return to work and recognize the pain she has gone through can be a part of the healing process.

All in all, the notion of Guthrie’s co-anchors and viewers embracing her amid her return to the air is not unfounded. Since becoming co-anchor of NBC’s flagship morning show in 2012, Guthrie has built up a considerable following and is arguably now a staple of the program. It goes without saying that Guthrie is a professional, though Kate West – an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media explains why Guthrie may seem somewhat different when she’s back on TV:

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The audience might see a journalist who is more visibly shaken talking about certain stories. It’s hard to avoid sad, difficult and traumatic stories in the news. Stories that might have been ‘normal’ to cover on a day-to-day basis, might feel a lot different for Ms. Guthrie upon her return. I think it’s important for the audience to remember she’s a human first and to offer empathy not just in the first week of her return, but in the weeks and months that ensue.

Of course, that necessary “empathy” is in regard to the Guthrie family’s situation. Matriarch Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31, 2026. Authorities subsequently determined that foul play was involved and began investigating. There’s been no proof of life, as of this writing, though Savannah did send messages (via social media) after she and her family received purported ransom notes. With news on Nancy’s disappearance still being reported, Bogardus also shared this thought:

[Covering updates in Guthrie’s case] must still be handled carefully by reporters who don’t have a close relationship to Guthrie, and with the added sensitivity of knowing that she could be on set or in the newsroom when those stories are discussed and aired NBC has the journalistic obligation to keep covering the story, but also the personal and moral obligation to make sure Guthrie is protected from any undue stress or emotional harm from the coverage.

Recently, Savannah Guthrie took part in an emotional interview with longtime colleague and friend Hoda Kotb (who filled in during her absence). During that chat, Guthrie opened up about what the last few months have been like for her and her family. Guthrie stated that she would choose “joy” in spite of her circumstances and would hold onto that feeling as she returned to work. By all accounts, it seems Guthrie is now as prepared as she can be to make her “almost symbolic” return to The Today Show this coming week.