Media Experts Weigh In On What To Expect From Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show Return: ‘More Visibly Shaken’
Guthrie is about to make her return to TV.
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Savannah Guthrie is on the cusp of returning to her post as co-anchor of The Today Show, as she’ll mark her first day back on Monday, April 6 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Back in February, Guthrie took a leave of absence following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, whose exact whereabouts remain unknown. Insiders have been sharing comments in regard to how NBC has been seeking to handle Guthrie’s return. Now, several experts with media knowledge are weighing in on how the Today host’s return could play out.
As has been reported as of late, there are different variables to consider when it comes to Guthrie’s return to the anchor desk at Studio 1A at NBC Studios. Much of this information was recently laid out in a wide-ranging story published by Variety. As part of that piece, the trade spoke with several experts, including Ben Bogardus. A chair of Quinnipiac University’s journalism department, Bogardus spoke to the “healing process” that Guthrie is undergoing and explained how the audience and more will factor into her first day back:
All in all, the notion of Guthrie’s co-anchors and viewers embracing her amid her return to the air is not unfounded. Since becoming co-anchor of NBC’s flagship morning show in 2012, Guthrie has built up a considerable following and is arguably now a staple of the program. It goes without saying that Guthrie is a professional, though Kate West – an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s School of Journalism and Media explains why Guthrie may seem somewhat different when she’s back on TV:Article continues below
Of course, that necessary “empathy” is in regard to the Guthrie family’s situation. Matriarch Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Arizona on January 31, 2026. Authorities subsequently determined that foul play was involved and began investigating. There’s been no proof of life, as of this writing, though Savannah did send messages (via social media) after she and her family received purported ransom notes. With news on Nancy’s disappearance still being reported, Bogardus also shared this thought:
Recently, Savannah Guthrie took part in an emotional interview with longtime colleague and friend Hoda Kotb (who filled in during her absence). During that chat, Guthrie opened up about what the last few months have been like for her and her family. Guthrie stated that she would choose “joy” in spite of her circumstances and would hold onto that feeling as she returned to work. By all accounts, it seems Guthrie is now as prepared as she can be to make her “almost symbolic” return to The Today Show this coming week.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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