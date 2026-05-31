The Massive Amount Of Money Savannah Guthrie Is (Allegedly) Spending On The Search For Her Mother
She's not giving up.
Savannah Guthrie may be back on The Today Show — and even taking on new gigs — but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped making every effort possible to find her mother. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the night of January 31, and even four months later very little information has come to light from the official investigation. Now, the morning show host has allegedly taken matters into her own hands and is spending a massive amount of money on private investigators.
It is believed that Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the early morning hours of February 1, but no major leads have come even after doorcam footage was found of a masked man outside her door that night. A source for The Sun says Savannah Guthrie has lost faith in the work being done by local officials and the FBI, and she’s allegedly paid around $500,000 on private investigators to find her mother, telling everyone that “the search will continue as long as necessary.” The insider said:
Savannah Guthrie has reportedly hired an “entire independent team” that includes former law enforcement agents, security experts and investigators, the source said, who continue to work leads every day.
The insider said the Today Show co-host allegedly sensed a lack of urgency in the official investigation as time went on and felt the need to hire people who would keep the search for Nancy Guthrie a priority. The insider continued:
There were a lot of questions in the aftermath of Nancy Guthrie’s abduction about whether or not Savannah would quit The Today Show, and even after she chose to return, things weren't easy. Reports say she sometimes gets emotional during commercial breaks and has even left suddenly from a broadcast without explanation.
However, it sounds like she needed to get back to work, not only to resume a more regular routine and to be around her supportive Today Show family, but to keep earning money to fund the private investigation. A second source weighed in:
That hope was apparent in Savannah Guthrie’s emotional Mother’s Day post, where she vowed to never stop looking for her mom. Hopefully, these additional efforts and resources will lead to answers for the Guthrie family.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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