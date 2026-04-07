What Were The Marching Orders Handed Down When Savannah Guthrie Returned To Today Amidst ‘Draining’ Year?

Savannah Guthrie returned to The Today Show this week months after stepping away from the program to contend with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy. Ahead of Guthrie’s return, various reports surfaced in regard to how NBC was handling her comeback. Many signs pointed to the co-anchor’s reintegration process being relatively delicate. Now, comments from an insider now seem to add to the notion of the network taking great care. This unnamed individual claimed Guthrie’s co-hosts received some specific instructions.

Those purported marching orders reportedly came down before Guthrie officially made her way back to the anchors’ desk at Studio 1A. Page Six’s source alleged that co-hosts (which would include the likes of Craig Melvin and Carson Daly) were explicitly told not to mention the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie upon Savannah’s return. Additionally, the insider claimed Savannah's colleagues were asked not to formally welcome her back to the workplace. As for the reasoning behind these purported stipulations, the source said:

It was supposed to be business as usual, [producers] said to act totally normal. ‘Move forward’ is the vibe. It’s been a hard year and a draining time.

Of course, these comments should be taken with a grain of salt, as NBC has neither confirmed nor denied that such instructions were given out. If true, however, the powers that be apparently wanted to ensure that there was a sense of normalcy for Guthrie upon her return, which directly followed Easter. Despite that, Guthrie’s return wasn’t a cold occasion filled with emotional distance. Page Six captured at least one photo of Guthrie embracing Daly, and a second source said the following:

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There were lots of hugs… Coming back to a routine brings a sense of normalcy. She’s prepared to go back to Arizona if there are major developments in the case, or wherever she’s needed.

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, 2026 at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona, and an investigation was eventually launched into the matter. Authorities have since been providing updates on the situation though, as of this writing, there are no specific suspects or persons of interest in the case. Several ransom notes from purported kidnappers were sent out, with Savannah addressing them alongside her siblings in video messages shared to social media. The Guthrie family is currently offering a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s return.

In Guthrie’s absence, former Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb filled in, and she expressed warm thoughts on being able to sit in for her longtime friend and colleague. Kotb and Guthrie also sat down for a tearful interview, in which the latter detailed what the last few months had been like for her family. Despite the circumstances, Guthrie said she’d keep an upbeat attitude as she prepared to return to work.

Savannah Guthrie did indeed have a smile on her face when she returned to the airwaves this past Monday and expressed just how “good” it felt for her to be back. Even still, there are other variables to consider with Guthrie’s return, such as the network’s continued responsibility of covering updates on Nancy moving forward. Time will tell how Guthrie continues to settle, and she and the public at large can only wait for further news on the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance.