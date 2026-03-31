Al Roker Made An ‘Almost Symbolic’ Point About Savannah Guthrie’s Today Show Return I Hadn’t Considered

It’s been nearly two months since Savannah Guthrie took a leave of absence in the wake of her mother’s disappearance. Even now, authorities are still overseeing an investigation into the whereabouts of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Savannah recently participated in a tearful interview, during which she discussed the familial ordeal, and it’s also since been revealed that she’ll be returning to her post at NBC Studios in early April. Guthrie’s colleagues seem to be looking forward to having her back, and Al Roker had a profound take on it.

Guthrie will officially resume her co-anchor duties on Today on Monday, April 6, and that information was revealed during the final part of her conversation with colleague and friend Hoda Kotb. Following that segment (which was posted to YouTube), Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and more discussed Guthrie’s situation and expressed support for her. During that conversation, Roker also made a note as to why the timing of Guthrie’s return is “almost symbolic,” and it’s something I admittedly hadn’t considered:

What’s wonderful is it's almost symbolic after Easter and the resurrection — the rising. I think, as a family, we'll hold hands and help her.

This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 5 and, within the Christian faith, that holiday marks the day that Jesus Christ is said to have risen from the grave. Considering that, it’s incredibly fitting that Guthrie would return on the following Monday, and I honestly can’t believe I didn’t think about that, especially considering my history with Easter in my own family. Roker has certainly dropped some insightful gems in his time, but this is one that really resonates. And I’m not the only one who can appreciate that connection.

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Co-host Craig Melvin responded to Al Roker’s assertion, admitting that he “had not thought about that.” Kotb warmly responded as well, as she said, “Of course, you did, Mr. Roker.” Hager also surmised that that link may also not have been lost on Guthrie, who reportedly attends the same church that she does. For her part, Hager was also visibly emotional when talking about what the Guthrie family had been through in recent months.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, 2026, at which point she was at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona. A criminal investigation was eventually launched and, since then, authorities have been searching for leads. Subsequently, the Guthries received alleged ransom notes but, as of this writing, there’s still no proof of life. Savannah also shared social media messages – some of which involved her siblings – in which she tried to appeal to those who may have taken her mother. At present, the Guthrie family is offering a reward valued up to $1 million.

The past few weeks have seen considerable speculation in regard to whether Savannah Guthrie would permanently leave Today. Eventually, NBC commented on the rumors around the time visited the studio earlier this month, and insiders alleged that during that reunion, she declared her intention to return to work. Subsequent reports claimed execs were looking for the best way to handle Guthrie’s return.

Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie while she’s been out and, as part of that, Kotb also bowed out of covering the 2026 Winter Olympics. With Guthrie’s return to the air now less than a week away, viewers won’t have long before they see her back at the Today desk. To piggyback off Al Roker’s sweet point, it seems that during this time, Guthrie is rising to the occasion.