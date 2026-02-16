Savannah Guthrie Shares New Message Aimed At 'Whoever Has' Her Mother Nancy Guthrie

Though Valentine's Day weekend was a source of celebration for many, that wasn't the case for the family and friends of Nancy Guthrie, whose whereabouts have been unaccounted for since she was first reported missing on February 1. The highly publicized investigation reportedly hasn't led to any identified suspects as of this writing, with the reward for information recently doubling to $100,000. Though time is always of the essence in situations like this, Savannah Guthrie is not losing hope.

The TODAY anchor, whose absence from the NBC staple sparked former mainstay Hoda Kotb to return temporarily, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 15, to share that she and her family are still keeping the faith that things will turn out for the best, with a message for those who are either responsible, or who are aware of what happened. As she put it:

I wanted to come on. It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone. It is never too late to do the right thing, and we are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late. Savannah Guthrie

The emotions were clear to read on Guthrie's face, though she shared her thoughts clearly without tearing up or letting the tone get in the way of the all-important message being conveyed, to do the right thing and bring a semblance of peace back into these family members' lives after weeks of worrying and stressing, with much of it in the public eye.

The caption of the post spoke to the main idea expressed in the video:

Bring her home. It’s never too late to do the next right thing. Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's post inspired some supportive and equally hopeful responses from her followers and colleagues in the TV journalism world.

Deborah Roberts: We are with you in this valley Savannah Guthrie 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️

Al Roker: We believe and we are with you, your family and most of all, Nancy

Chloe Melas: Praying for you and your family ❤️

Dylan Driver: I continue to pray every chance I get…I love you 🙏

Maria Shriver: You and your family are being held up with love supported with love guided with hope

Blayne Alexander: We believe. And we are all praying with and for you Savannah ❤️🙏🏾

Frequent updates about the case have surfaced, though often without the potential to further the investigation. That may have changed over the weekend, however, as DNA evidence was recovered from a glove and other potential pieces of evidence found at a site two miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home, with the glove seemingly matching what the unidentified suspect wore in the doorbell camera video. According to NBC News, none of the prior persons of interest have been ruled out officially, but sources tell them authorities are backing off of various people, including any Guthrie family members getting attention of late.

Guthrie's video can be viewed below.

More updates are likely coming each morning on NBC's Today, which has experienced something of a ratings surge in recent weeks, despite the feelings on the set not being the most jovial. Here's hoping for the most positive news imaginable heading the Guthrie family's way in the near future.