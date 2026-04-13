Seeing Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb Reuniting On Today Again Was Surprisingly Touching

The rock band Cinderella may have been more prophetic than I thought, because this morning I really felt the full force of “You don’t know what you got (‘till it’s gone).” In fact, with Craig Melvin out on vacation , Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb just reunited on the Today desk, and it was surprisingly emotional.

The two kicked things off on the 2026 TV schedule this week with a simple introduction accentuated by Guthrie at times touching Hoda’s arm and really showing the meaning of their long-time TV friendship.

Savannah Guthrie : "Hi, everybody, good morning and welcome to Today. Nice to have you with us on a Monday morning. I’m so glad to have you here, Hoda!"

: "Hi, everybody, good morning and welcome to Today. Nice to have you with us on a Monday morning. I’m so glad to have you here, Hoda!" Hoda Kotb: "I’m so happy sitting next to you in this chair again. Yeah, it’s good. It’s just like the old times!"

I caught the moment live, and despite the two ladies going on to speak about the looming tax deadlines and more, I really was so enthusiastic to see them back on set with one another. They seemed happy, too.

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Of course, reuniting right now holds even more special meaning. Guthrie was off the air for some months while dealing with the disappearance of her mother in Tuscson, Arizona. During that time, Kotb showed up for her friend and for the longtime daytime show, and filled the desk in her absence. However, it was a situation of two ships passing in the night, and the two weren’t able to anchor again until now. So, it really was a comforting reunion.

Previously, one thing a media expert noted around the time of Guthrie’s return to Today, was that morning shows “thrive on creating a sense of friendship.” Bringing a longtime familiar face like Hoda Kotb back into the fold during this difficult time is, frankly, a sharp move.

Intriguingly, there have been some rumors about Today drama between what spots Hoda Kotb has been given during Guthrie’s absence and what spots new host Craig Melvin has been given. It's hard to know if those rumors hold any water, but Hoda and Savannah obviously do have a long history together. Hoda wasn't forced off the show or anything, either, she just took the opportunity to retire from the show back in 2025. Now, rumors say she’d maybe like to make a more permanent return .

All of this is neither here nor there, but I will say, I did enjoy the two ladies back at the desk together. And in a time when returning to work is still probably new and raw for Ms. Guthrie, it’s nice to be surrounded by as many friends as possible.