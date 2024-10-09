Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Explained His Concept For The ‘Very Close’ Reboot, And I Like The Way He Thinks
I really hope this project happens.
Scrubs is one of my favorite comedy TV shows, and I know I’m not alone in considering it one of the best sitcoms of all time. Unfortunately, following the amazing way Season 8 was originally supposed to end the series, Season 9 was ordered and it ended up an underwhelming affair. As such, I’ve been one of the many people hoping that Scrubs would get the revival/reboot treatment someday, and not only has creator Bill Lawrence shared that the project “very close” to happening, he’s also shared the concept he’s envisioned for it, and I like the way he thinks.
In an interview with Deadline, which also included him talking about his latest Apple TV+ subscription-exclusive series, Bad Monkey, and the possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4 happening, Lawrence opened up about the status of the Scrubs reboot. The main obstacle at this point is that the creator has an exclusive agreement set up at Warner Bros. Television, whereas Scrubs is produced by Disney’s 20th Century Television. Fortunately, Lawrence said that the reboot/revival is “really close to being figured out, and that “big chunks of the creative team behind the camera, and most of it from in front of the camera, are all super invested and excited.”
However, if Scrubs 2.0, as we can informally call it for now, were to move forward, don’t expect it to just be the old show taking place in the present day. As Bill Lawrence laid out:
Remember, Scrubs premiered on NBC in 2001 and finished airing on ABC in 2010, so that the world of medicine looks a lot different from when Zach Braff’s JD was working at Sacred Heart Hospital. So while Bill Lawrence is obviously eager to bring back him and the other important characters from the original Scrubs for Scrubs 2.0, he also knows that the core premise of following young people in getting their start in medicine needs to remain intact. So while I’m obviously itching to see JD, Turk, Carla, Elliot, Cox, Kelso, The Janitor and any other familiar faces from the old days, I also understand the need to spotlight new characters to maintain the Scrubs spirit.
That said, I really hope handling the reboot in this way turns out better than Scrubs Season 9, which took the same approach with Lucy, Drew and Cole, frankly would have been better served as a spinoff rather than a continuation of the original show. Still, it’s nice to hear that Scrubs 2.0 is no longer just a pipe dream, but stands a strong chance of being made. Obviously we’ll let you know if/when it’s officially announced to be a go.
If you’d like to stream the original Scrubs, all you’ll need is a Hulu subscription. Otherwise, head over to Apple TV+ for Bill Lawrence’s more recent TV offerings, including Shrinking, which premieres its second season October 16 on the 2024 TV schedule.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.