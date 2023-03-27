Scrubs Creator Has Good News For Fans Hoping To See Zach Braff And Other Stars For Reunion Project

It’s somewhat hard to believe that it's been 13 years since the highly rewatchable medical series Scrubs came to an end. Though we're over a decade removed from that final installment, the show remains a favorite among fans -- including myself -- and has even enticed newcomers. Naturally, many would like to see a continuation of sorts. With reboots and reunions on the rise in the TV sphere, it’s hard not to wonder if the beloved comedy could get that treatment. Well, according to creator Bill Lawrence, it’s really only a matter of time.

The workplace comedy ran for a total of nine seasons, with the show airing the first seven on NBC before it was canceled. The show was ultimately saved, however, when ABC opted to pick it up. While the Scrubs cast have been plenty busy since the series ended, every once in a while, they do either hang out or, better yet, reunite for fun projects. For instance, a recent Super Bowl commercial featuring John Travolta saw series alums (and real-life good friends) Zach Braff and Donald Faison team up. Bill Lawrence spoke to the closeness of the cast during an interview with Variety and joked about how that would relate to a potential reunion:

I think it’s inevitable that it happens. The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a Scrubs reunion.

Since the program is still so popular and the stars are all obviously still close, it honestly does feel like a follow-up of sorts would naturally came to fruition at some point. These sentiments from the EP are sure to provide longtime fans with some sense of comfort and maybe even excitement. However, this proposed production is still far from a sure thing. That doesn't seem to be stopping Bill Lawrence from keeping hope alive, though:

I hope to bring it back around. That’s part of the infectious vibe of some of our shows — that people end up sincerely enjoying each other and hanging out anyway.

If a Scrubs reunion does happen, it could get the Friends reunion treatment and feature exclusive interviews and fun show-related games. But it's likely that most would probably prefer a movie of sorts or even an additional season. Should something happen, I’m sure whatever the producers come up with will be worthy of the lovable crew at Sacred Heart.

In 2018, Zach Braff posted a reunion photo with his former cast members, which had fans hoping for a Season 10 even then. At the time, Bill Lawrence shared his hopes for a chance to revive the sitcom, if for anything, just to be able to catch up with the characters. It sure would be nice to see them again, and one can only hope that a revival of sorts come to pass.

As these talks of a Scrubs comeback continue, do yourself a favor and stream the series using a Hulu subscription. Also, take a look at the 2023 TV schedule for information on shows headed your way this year.