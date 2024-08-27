I'm Loving The Ted Lasso Season 4 Updates, But One Star's Schedule Conflicts Have Me Concerned About The Timing

Break out those AFC Richmond jerseys because it’s almost time to return to Nelson Road Stadium! Fans had mixed reactions to Ted Lasso seemingly ending its run after three seasons; some were happy with the choice after Season 3's questionable choices, while others channeled the titular character’s optimism while brainstorming all the ways the comedy could return. As one of those hopeful fans, I loved learning that a fourth season appears more likely, though I am concerned about timing after learning Phil Dunster (aka Jamie Tartt) might not be available.

Apple TV+ has taken the first major step forward in ensuring that Season 4 of Ted Lasso actually happens by signing cast contracts with three of the major UK-based actors: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). With those three signed on for a fourth season, it is believed that the streaming service will be reaching out to the SAF-AFTRA repped actors, including Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

On the surface, it sounds like a tremendous update, but as a superfan of the sports comedy, I can’t help but notice the lack of other Ted Lasso cast members who helped make the show amazing. At the top of the list is Dunster, whom Deadline reports is likely unavailable to reprise his role due to scheduling conflicts.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The English actor, who plays the surprising fan-favorite Jamie Tart, is currently working on two other series: Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple TV+’s Surface. Both shows were renewed back in 2022, so it’s definitely possible that filming has already begun, or has even wrapped. But as of right now, it seems like cameras have yet to begin rolling on either project.

It’s impossible to imagine what Ted Lasso would look like without Dunster, especially after the immense growth his character underwent over the first three seasons. His absence would also affect the popular love triangle (hopefully throuple) between his character, Roy Kent, and Keeley Jones, which many fans are hoping gets resolved in the future season. Given how integral he is to the cast, my hope is that he can return in some capacity, even if it’s just as a guest star.

While it’s likely that Dunster is going to be the first to have to say “no” to appearing in another season, he probably won’t be the last. As open as the cast has been about wanting to reprise their roles, it has taken Apple TV+ a long time to move forward with the series. One can assume that most of the actors didn’t sit around waiting and have signed contracts with other projects, potentially putting them in a similar conflict as Dunster.

That is, unless they managed to get a condition written into their contracts like Winona Ryder did to ensure filming both Stranger Things and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, should such an opportunity present itself. Unfortunately, this is unlikely, since these cast members presumably don't have that kind of negotiation power on this series.

Regardless, I’m choosing to embody Lasso’s “Believe” mentality while hoping that everything works out. After all, the streamer is still in the early stages of putting together the team that will bring Season 4 to life. Since there’s not even a writer’s room up yet, it's likely that production wouldn’t begin until 2025 anyway, which might be enough time for Dunster and any of the other cast to finish up their prior commitments.

There’s no way that Ted Lasso Season 4 will make its way onto the 2024 TV schedule, but fans can still stream the first three seasons of the best Apple TV+ show with an active subscription.