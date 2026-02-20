I’m Jazzed About Scrubs’ Revival Bringing Back Two More OGs And More Cool Guest Stars

We’re just days away from the Scrubs revival premiering on the 2026 TV schedule over a decade and a half after the original show left the airwaves. Anyone who’s seen any advertising for the new show is well aware of how Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes are all reprising their roles as either main cast members or in recurring capacities. Now there are two more familiar faces we can look forward to seeing back on Scrubs, as well as more cool guest stars that have been announced.

First off, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller have been tapped to reprise The Janitor and Jordan, respectively, in the Scrubs revival. It’s unclear when they’ll appear in the new season or for how many episodes, but at least fans will get to learn what these two have been up to since the original series concluded. Additionally, Deadline reports that Nashville’s Rachel Bilson, Shifting Gears’ Andy Ridings and Shrinking's Lisa Gilroy will guest star on Scrubs. Bilson will play Charlie, “a beautiful and elusive visitor at Sacred Heart”; Ridings will appear as Wes, “a pilot who delivers transplant organs”; and Shrinking’s Gilroy will portray Lily, “ an angelic-looking harp player who plays in the lobby of the hospital.”

(Image credit: ABC)

Neil Flynn played the enigmatic “Janitor” as a series regular for Scrubs’ first eight seasons, where he had an adversarial relationship with Zach Braff’s JD and frequently played mean pranks in him. Flynn last appeared as Janitor in the Scrubs Season 9 premiere as a guest star, where, after realizing that JD wasn’t coming back to Sacred Heart, he quit his job and disappeared. I’m guessing that JD returning to work at the hospital will cause him to resurface, but then what has Janitor been doing for all this time?

Christa Miller, the wife of Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, recurred as Jordan throughout all nine seasons of the series. Introduced as the sarcastic ex-wife of John C. McGinley’s Perry Cox, she and him eventually resumed their romantic relationship and went on to have two children together. Once it was announced that McGinley would return as Dr. Cox in the Scrubs revival, I figured we’d eventually check in on Jordan too. It’s good to know I was right.

As for Rachel Bilson, Andy Ridings and Lisa Gilroy, I’m certainly interested to see how their characters are brought into Scrubs, as well as if it’s possible that any of them could return should the series continue. Among the other fresh additions to the revival are Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi and Amanda Morrow. Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis are also back as The Todd and Hooch, respectively.

The new season of Scrubs premieres its first two episodes next Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also be available to stream with a Hulu subscription, which is how you watch the entirety of the original series now.