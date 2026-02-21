How To Watch Scrubs' Revival And Stream The Medical Comedy For Free From Anywhere

Watch Scrubs' Revival Online

Watch Scrubs' Revival: Preview

One of the most popular hospital-set comedies of all time, Scrubs is the creation of TV mega-producer Bill Lawrence, and initially debuted on NBC back in October 2001. The series became quite popular early on thanks to its mix of extremely silly situations and genuinely emotional character arcs, all while turning star Zach Braff into a household name alongside his many A+ co-stars such as Donald Faison, John C. McGinley and Sarah Chalke.

After seven seasons, NBC pulled the plug on Scrubs, only for ABC to step in to resuscitate it for two more seasons. Unfortunately, the quality took a dip, and ahead of the final season's location change, many of the lead actors stepped down as series regulars, appearing only in a handful of episodes. ABC canceled the comedy in May 2010, without renewing it for a tenth season.

As with many '90s and '00s comedies, Scrubs continued garnering popularity over the years through both TV syndication and streaming. Braff and Faison embraced the ongoing love by producing the COVID-era podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald. (It will return from its defunct status to cover the revival's episodes.) Thanks in part to the pedcast rejuvenating calls for Scrubs to return to the small screen, Bill Lawrence voiced plans to try and spin a new era of Scrubs.

It wasn't until December 2024 that ABC officially announced a Scrubs revival was in development, and another seven months went by before the network put in the official series order for nine new episodes. At the time, executive producers Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra were announced as showrunners, with Hobert bowing out over alleged creative differences in October 2025.

The majority of the core cast is back, though sadly stars Ken Jenkins and Sam Lloyd both passed away in the interim years. (Hopefully we'll see a tribute or two.) Guest stars include Rachel Bilson, Andy Ridings and Lisa Gilroy.

Can I Watch Scrubs' Revival Online In The U.S.?

For those with traditional cable and satellite deals, ABC is where Scrubs Season 10 will kick off, starting on February 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET for a two-episode premiere.

Those who have left behind cable and satellite plans are still in luck, as there are several other ways to watch the medical comedy.

YouTube TV is one of the best platforms to watch Scrubs and plenty of other programs, with unlimited DVR space and a new line of curated channel bundles. The service is currently running promotion with a 5-day free trial, after which, cutsomers will get two discounted months at $59.99/mo. before the full $82.99/mo. price kicks in.

FuboTV serves as an excellent replacement for cable. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $84.99 a month and provide you with right around 200 channels. If you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week after opting in on the 7-day FREE trial.

Can I Watch Scrubs' Revival Online Outside Of The U.S.?

Once Scrubs is officially back with Season 10 on Wednesday, February 25, the medical comedy's episodes will be available to stream in all countries where Disney+ is available.

A US viewer traveling in another country? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Disney+ while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content available back home.

Watch Scrubs' revival season as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu and Disney+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN. Connect to a server - for Disney+, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Scrubs revival, head to Disney+.

Scrubs Revival Trailer

Scrubs Revival | Official Trailer | ABC & Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Scrubs' Revival Cast

Zach Braff - Dr. John "J.D." Dorian

Donald Faison - Dr. Chris Turk

Sarah Chalke - Dr. Elliot Reid

John C. McGinley - Dr. Perry Cox

Judy Reyes - Carla Espinosa

Robert Maschio - Dr. Todd Quinlan

Christa Miller - Jordan Sullivan

Neil Flynn - The Janitor

Phil Lewis - Dr. Hooch

Vanessa Bayer - Sibby

Joel Kim Booster - Dr. Erik Park

Jacob Dudman - Asher

Ava Bunn - Serena

David Gridley - Blake