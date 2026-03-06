PSA For Criminal Minds Fans: Matthew Gray Gubler Is Finally Headed Back To TV

As Criminal Minds fans wait for the next season of Evolution on the 2026 TV schedule, there is another Criminal Minds star who will soon be returning to television. That's right, while Matthew Gray Gubler has only popped up once on Evolution as Dr. Spencer Reid, he has his eyes set on a different TV role. And the ball has finally started rolling for his return to television.

It was previously announced that Gubler will be leading CBS’ new drama, Einstein, which centers on Gubler’s Lew, the great-grandson of the famous physicist, who uses his skills to help solve murders. The series was initially ordered for the 2025-2026 season, but CBS delivered some bad news last year when it revealed that it would be held for the 2026-2027 season because there was just no room. Now it seems like the show is finally getting off the ground with its latest update.

Gubler was set to star opposite Rosa Salazar, but after news of the delay was announced, she dropped out. According to Deadline, her replacement has been chosen, and it’s someone else familiar to TV viewers. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero has been tapped to star as Teri, a Detective Inspector for the New Jersey State Police. She is sharp and disciplined and demands a lot from her colleagues as well as herself. She also feels “conflicted” about working with Professor Einstein.

Production is set to begin later this month, meaning Gubler’s return to television is likely happening sooner rather than later. As of now, though, it hasn’t been confirmed when Einstein will be premiering, but CBS should be releasing the fall schedule in the near future. If anything, fans have been waiting a long time to see Matthew Gray Gubler back on their screens, so waiting a little bit longer will be worth it.

Einstein marks Gubler’s first network television role since Criminal Minds’ initial run ended in 2020. He appeared in several episodes of Hulu’s Dollface between 2019 and 2022, and as previously mentioned, reprised his role as Reid in Criminal Minds: Evolution last year. But Einstein will be his return to network television and CBS. And assuming all goes well, it won’t just be for a handful of episodes. It will hopefully be for a while.

I, for one, am so excited to see Einstein and am even more excited to watch Matthew Gray Gubler on my TV screen every week again. More information on casting and the premiere should be announced soon, but at least production will be starting later this month. For now, fans can always watch all seasons of Criminal Minds with a Paramount+ subscription to keep them occupied until Einstein finally premieres, hopefully later this year.