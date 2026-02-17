Zach Braff Cites One Of Scrubs' Wildest Episodes To Explain The 'Tone' For The New Show

The wait is nearly over for the returns of Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke to the small screen in the 2026 TV schedule, but the upcoming ABC sitcom isn't just going to be Scrubs picking up where it left off back in 2010. After confirming that fans will be tuning in for a revival with a Season 1 rather than a Season 10 of the original, Braff spoke with CinemaBlend about the "tone" and how it will contrast with a truly wild episode from back in the day.

The Scrubs series regulars got candid at SCAD TVfest this year about reprising their beloved roles nearly two decades later, with Braff clarifying that the revival is "picking up story-wise where [Seasons] 1 through 8 ended." He went on to cite an episode that fans may remember from the original run, and not just because Arrested Development's Jason Bateman was a guest star. Braff told me:

Over the years, Scrubs had varying tones. True fans will know sometimes it was broader and it kept getting broader. In one episode, Donald and I are forced into a tree by an ostrich who steals his Kangol. We kind of re-grounded the show, back to where we started in the pilot. We still have our fun fantasies, but it's really based in reality. It's brought back to ground level.

Be prepared, Scrubs fans – J.D. and Turk are probably not going to be menaced by an ostrich when they return to TV. Zach Braff was referring to Episode 8 of Season 5, called "Big Bird" and airing back in early 2026 with Jason Bateman, who played a patient of J.D.'s who also happened to have a pet ostrich with a taste for Turk's hat. (You can find the episode streaming with a Hulu subscription now.)

So, while the show is seemingly holding on to some of the whimsy from the original Scrubs run, the revival is going to be more grounded than... well, any kinds of shenanigans involving hat-stealing birds and Jason Bateman. If anything, it sounds like fans may want to use the remaining days until the premiere on February 25 to revisit the pilot from back in 2001.

Many familiar faces from that pilot will be back, with Zach Braff back as J.D., Donald Faison back as Turk, and Sarah Chalke back as Elliot as series regulars. Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will also reprise their roles as Carla and Dr. Cox, respectively, but only on a recurring basis. (Reyes can already be found elsewhere on ABC as part of the High Potential cast.) There will also be plenty of newcomers, as you can see in the trailer below:

Scrubs Revival | Official Trailer | ABC & Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Some of the newcomers are likely going to be familiar faces to comedy fans as well, with SNL alum Vanessa Bayer part of the cast. At this point, though, after what Zach Braff said about the tone and memories of the tear-jerking twist for the original series, I'm interested to see just how the revival is finding a balance between humor and heart in 2026.

Tune in to ABC on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET for the series premiere of the Scrubs revival, or stream next day on Hulu. That time slot puts the sitcom in a competitive position in primetime, going up against Survivor Season 50 with celeb guest stars on CBS and Chicago Med with a crossover event the next week on NBC.