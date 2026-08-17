Big Brother 28 Chuk's Honest Reaction To Taylor's Viral Hygiene Comments

Spoilers obviously ensue, but I hope your up-to-date because the nominations this week are even wilder!

Chuk Anyanwu was blindsided when he left the Big Brother house during Lala Verrett's HOH week, and even that wasn't quite as shocking as the wild conversation he had with Taylor Brown prior. Chuk didn't know what to expect when he signed up for the reality series, but I would wager he never imagined he'd be having an intimate discussion about his nether regions.

In a moment that went viral with those watching Big Brother online, Taylor confronted Chuk while he was playing chess with Haley Thogmartin. She claimed that his poor hygiene "down there" was making the bathroom have an odor, and that he needed to "manscape" to correct it. CinemaBlend asked Chuk about the moment, mentioning that it went viral, and wanted his thoughts on how he felt about Taylor talking to him about that:

It was one of those things to where I felt like it was so rude because we had so many guys in the house, and for her to be so accusatory towards me, saying that she has four brothers, she knows it's me? It was like the weirdest thing ever. I'm someone who's huge on skincare my hygiene, all that.

I don't think it's any surprise that Chuk was upset to be accused of something that feels so personal and private, though he was using a bathroom shared by several other Houseguests. Taylor can insist all she wants he was the problem, but at the end of the day, it's not like anyone knows for sure.

As mentioned, the moment went from being viewed by those watching the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription to the larger fandom on the internet. After finding out he was the subject of conversation and memes for that reason, Chuk only had this to say:

It going viral [laughs], it's going to happen. Things are going to happen. You're literally live, right? It was one of those things where I just found it so rude. I knew if I stayed in the house, my relationship with her was going to be forever changed. Just because she was someone who was hot and cold. And that was like that ultimate, 'Yeah. You're done.'

Chuk had zero plans of working with Taylor had he survived the week, which makes one wonder what the current house dynamic would be. Would Yash have kept Chuk off the block during his HOH week, or would he have effectively been in the same position Haley Thogmartin is in this week?

I guess it doesn't really matter, as Big Brother's Chuk is now on the outside, and presumably won't get to talk to Taylor anytime soon. That said, it seems he has a lot to say, as he continued with how inconsiderate she was talking about that:

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I also hate how accusatory she was toward me while also knowing I'm going through such a tough week on the block and as a Have-Not...I could not imagine going to someone and being so accusatory and so rude.

Chuk won't be the only Houseguest to leave Big Brother Season 28 with a grudge against another Houseguest. Jason De Puy told CinemaBlend he took issue with Kamu Kirk calling him his "Zesty Bestie," citing it as more of a microaggression than anything.

Meanwhile, the action rages on in the Big Brother house. There's word that Rick Devens may use his power, showing once again it was the right call to bring him in to shake things up (though maybe not to win; we'll see.) I'll be curious to see what Chuk has to say about it once he gets settled in at home, assuming he plans to tune in and watch.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see how this week ends and who we'll see on the block when the dust settles after the veto ceremony.