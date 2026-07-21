Marcello Hernández's Impression Of Kevin Hart Made Al Roker Laugh So Hard That He Had To Apologize

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson’s hilarious bond might be getting a run for its money. Hart is starring in the upcoming Netflix film 72 Hours with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, and the duo have been giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect when it comes to their comedy. This includes Hernández doing a spot-on impression of his co-star that made Al Roker laugh so hard he had to apologize.

While promoting 72 Hours, which releases on Friday with a Netflix subscription, Hernández and Hart appeared on The Today Show. Not surprisingly, putting two comedians together means endless laughs, and that was true for both the film and their Today appearance. Since this is their first time working together, Hernández gave people a taste of what it’s truly like working with Hart, and his impression got everyone, on and off-camera, cackling. That includes Roker, check out below:

@todayshow Marcello Hernández worked with Kevin Hart for the first time on their new movie "72 Hours," and gave his best impression of Hart for the TODAY anchors 🤣 ♬ original sound - TODAY Show

As a comedian, you can expect someone like Hart to have a great sense of humor, and I love that he can laugh at himself. Considering all the times that The Rock has trolled him, it makes sense. Secondly, the fact that you can hear Roker laughing hysterically off-screen really makes the entire bit. Laughter fuels comedians, so hearing all that laughter and how much Roker enjoyed it probably pushed Hernández to go even further with his impression. The fact that Roker felt the need to apologize for laughing is just icing on the cake.

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Whenever you get SNL stars in a movie, you know it’s going to be a good one, and when they’re paired with other SNL stars or comedians, that is going to really heighten the entire project. Already it seems like Hernández and Hart are getting along swimmingly. And it makes me excited to see their new movie because if it’s anything like this interview, I just know I’m going to be laughing the entire time.

It does blow my mind that 72 Hours is the first time that Hernández and Hart have worked together, especially since it seems like they’ve been friends for years. The last time Hart hosted Saturday Night Live was in 2017, and Hernández didn’t join the show until 2022. As of now, he doesn’t seem to have any desire to follow in Chloe Fineman’s footsteps and leave SNL, and Hart is severely overdue for a return to Studio 8H, so hopefully we’ll get even more of them when Season 52 premieres this fall.

At the very least, we can look forward to seeing Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández together in 72 Hours. The new film, also starring fellow SNL stars Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson as well as Mason Gooding, Teyana Taylor, Michael Mando, Zach Cherry, Mike Epps, Andy Garcia, and Kevin Dunn, drops on Netflix on Friday.