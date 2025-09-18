If You Want To Know How Pete Davidson And Colin Jost’s Staten Island Ferry Is Coming Along, The SNL Vet Shared An Update As Seth Meyers Got Real About Just How Big It Is

As we know, back in 2022, Saturday Night Live pals, Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, bought a decommissioned ferry. Lovingly named Titanic 2, the vessel and its saga to be revived has taken on a life of its own. From annoying Staten Island locals to hosting a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, the two comedians have apparently only just begun to make headway with the project. Davidson provides Seth Meyers with the latest while the host marvels at just how massive those ferries can be.

Since 2022, the funnymen have been working on their $280k bid and have slowly made progress updating the boat. As mentioned, they’ve begun to host events, other creative endeavors and have future happenings ahead. New details about the infamous purchase arose on Late Night with Seth Meyers after the host shared that he was on a Staten Island ferry for the first time for his kid’s field trip. While boarding, Meyers couldn’t help but laugh thinking about Jost and Davidson:

When I saw the size of the ferry, I laughed so hard. It was like 10 times what I thought you guys had bought.

Sometimes I feel bad for the comedian investors being the butt of many jokes about their ship. It’s become a running gag in Hollywood, and even Scarlett Johansson has trolled the Titanic 2. But, then again, they grew up around a comparable boat, so those like Meyers who can't help but laugh aren't too far fetched.

The Bupkis star confirmed the gigantic scale of their purchase by referencing its seat size and multiple levels. As they’ve always talked about, they’re chipping away floor by floor. And whenever they’re financially prepared, they’ll move into the next remodel, as he said:

It’s a 5,000 seater. It has four floors. It’s insane. We rebuilt one floor, and then you know, we’re using that for now. And then once we accrue some more, we will do some more.

The numbers are mind boggling. I haven’t ridden a true Staten Island ferry but have been on comparable ships and even a smaller sized one is no joke. I can only imagine the planning that goes into it, especially with Davidson having three 2025 movie schedule titles and Jost returning once again as an SNL Season 51 cast member.

Still, they are percolating with plans amid the ongoing rebuild of the interior of the Titanic 2. Meyers humorously summed up their agenda as they forge ahead on levels, saying:

I love that when you guys try to flip this, you’re going to be like, ‘And there’s four more floors.’ They’re like, ‘Can we see it?’ And you’re like, ‘You cannot see the other floors.’

He said what we’ve all been thinking perfectly light hearted. The whole journey thus far has overall remained part mysterious part joke, and I think that’s exactly what they want. Though, anytime either have a special 2025 TV guide appearance, they generally get asked about it, which may get annoying.

Regardless, I’m glad to hear that even though it's a typical monstrously sized Staten Island Ferry, Jost and Davidson are continuing to make progress. Even with Seth Meyers and co. razzing them about it along the way.