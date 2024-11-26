‘Shaq On This Show Was Like Shaq Shooting Free Throws.’ Fans Are Not Holding Back After ABC Cancels Lucky 13, But There’s Another Show They Hope Gets Saved
I'll say this is true.
Shaquille O’Neal got some good news recently when it was learned that Inside the NBA would, in fact, be returning to the 2025 TV schedule next season under the ESPN umbrella, but unfortunately another of his shows wasn’t as lucky. The former NBA star co-hosted the first season of Lucky 13 on ABC with Gina Rodriguez, but the decision was made to not renew the game show. Some of 2024’s TV cancellations have evoked outrage amongst fans, but that wasn’t the sentiment surrounding Lucky 13. Viewers aired their frustrations with the show while also expressing hope for The Chase to return.
Lucky 13 featured a somewhat complicated format, with a single contestant answering 13 true-or-false questions. They then would guess how many of those questions they think they got right with the opportunity to win up to $1 million. Despite a promising start, Deadline reports, the show’s audience dropped off after a few weeks, and ad revenue fell short of projections. Bad news for the basketball star-turned-broadcaster-turned-game show host and Gina Rodriguez, but it didn’t come as much of a surprise to viewers, per a conversation on Reddit, with one writing:
I watched several episodes of Lucky 13 and can personally attest to this statement. Shaq and Gina Rodriguez are always charming and fun to watch, in my opinion, but the actual game was kind of a drag. You have to listen to the same 13 true-or-false questions twice, as well as the contestants’ reasons for their 50/50 guess. Other commenters agreed they won’t lose sleep over the loss of this game show, as they wrote:
- Thank goodness. Shaq on this show was like Shaq throwing free throws. – DizzyLead
- It was obnoxious and overcomplicated. I got pretty far through the interview process, but after watching the show, I'm glad I didn't have to go to Vegas and waste my time. – WallyJade
- Honestly good. The premise was so lame. – mattyGOAT1996
- Great format, horrible execution. I am not surprised this show failed. –WillieRayPR
- Watched one episode and that was enough … 👎 – Wardyman70
One sticking point for me was the fact that contestants had to predict how many they got right and then fall within a range of that number, meaning that sometimes contestants lost because they got too many questions right. Redditor wordyfard perfectly summed up the series’ cancellation using its own logic by saying:
It seems there are other game shows fans would rather see, and many hoped that freeing up Lucky 13’s timeslot could be good news for one of the best game shows ever. One comment that received dozens of up-votes read:
The Chase, which pits contestants against some of Jeopardy’s biggest winners — James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen — aired for three seasons on ABC, but there’s been no news regarding Season 4 since its last episode in summer 2023.
Apologies to Gina Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal and his free throw-shooting ability, but if you ask me if fans would rather watch The Chase than Lucky 13, I’d have to say that’s true.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.