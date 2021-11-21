Shemar Moore Confirms Just How Far The S.W.A.T. Cornhole Obsession Has Gone, And I'm Here For It

When fan-favorite actor Shemar Moore isn’t playing Hondo on CBS procedural S.W.A.T., he's likely still spending time with some of his co-stars. However, they're probably not doing much acting. Some may not be aware of this, but Moore and David Bradley Lim love to play cornhole, S.W.A.T. cornhole, to be exact, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s being taken a little far -- but I’m here for it.

David Bradley Lim, who portrays Victor Tan on the drama, took to Instagram to update fans on the cornhole journey. It would seem that he and his buddy have now joined an actual league, made jerseys, and even more impressively, finished second in a competition with 25 other teams. Check out Lim's wonderful post for yourself down below:

A post shared by David Lim (@davidbradleylim) A photo posted by on

Following the tournament, Shemar Moore also flaunted his bragging rights on his own Instagram, as well as a video with clips from the day’s events. Finishing in second place out of 26 teams is a nice accomplishment, especially when this all likely started as merely a hobby and a way to further connect the stars of the CBS show. The awesome post can be viewed down below:

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

There are plenty of other videos and photos on the S.W.A.T. Cornhole Instagram (yes, there is a whole Instagram page dedicated to this) and even more capturing the journey and playful competitions from week-to-week. It’s definitely nice to see Shemar Moore and other members of the cast and crew spending time together and doing something they obviously love.

I'm actually starting to wonder if any of the show's actual characters play cornhole. Everyone has been pretty stressed lately, as Season 5 of the show has already been a roller coaster, mostly due to (now former) 20 Squad leader Sanchez. In the wake of Hondo's demotion, Sanchez took the reins, though it was later discovered that he’d been trying to get rid of Hondo. And of course, the team pushed back and eventually got him to quit in favor of a new job offer. With this, Hondo was restored as the leader.

As for more personal storylines, Jim Street and Chris Alonso are still trying to figure out their relationship. The two didn’t talk much while Chris was in Germany and Jim was on medical leave. Now that the two are back at S.W.A.T., things are a bit complicated. Though following the death of Street's mother, Alonso offered him some advice and comfort. Still, as of right now, Stris is floating on rough waters.

Somber circumstances like these are all the more reason cornhole should be integrated into the show. Whether or not a such storyline will happen on has yet to be seen but, with Shemar Moore and David Bradley Lim's sheer obsession, it may not be an impossibility. If you want to stay up-to-date on all things S.W.A.T. cornhole, make sure to check out the Instagram page! And of course, you can check out new episodes of the show that spawned the page on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.