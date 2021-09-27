Woman Goes Viral For Hilariously Framing Pictures Of A Shirtless Shemar Moore In Her House

Many of us have our favorite stars, people that we would literally watch in almost any TV show or film. That love can manifest itself in different ways, though. In certain instances, it could mean annually paying tribute to said actor on their birthday or collecting merchandise from their various productions. Or in the case of one woman, who’s clearly a big Shemar Moore fan, it could mean having multiple framed images of the person in your home. That’s right, this fan has photos of the S.W.A.T. actor in her living space, and she’s gone viral as a result.

Twitter user @aliyahvallen recently took to the platform to showcase her impressive Alizé collection. However, fellow users weren’t as enamored by the bottles of alcohol as they were by the framed snapshots of Shemar Moore that were hanging on the wall behind them. Check out the original post for yourself down below:

See more

Now, in this original photo, commentators could only spot two photos of the actor, which is enough proof of this fan’s love. However, following her initial post, she dropped in another that actually revealed even more pictures:

See more

If this isn’t true fandom, then I don’t know what is. This may be hard to believe, but this isn’t even close to being the most unexpected place that fans spectators found framed photos of a celebrity. This past summer, one Twitter user visited a local urgent care clinic and, in the facility, she spotted pictures of several Grey’s Anatomy characters, including Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey. Pompeo herself even caught wind of it and subsequently responded with a cheeky message.

You honestly can’t blame this particular fan for her love of Shemar Moore, as the actor has been putting in work on both the big and small screens for quite some time now. The actor originally rose to prominence through his role as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, and he further solidified his status as a star when played the role of Derek Morgan on CBS’ Criminal Minds for 11 of the show’s 15 seasons.

Today, he plays the lead role of Sergeant II Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson Jr. on S.W.A.T. and, over the past four seasons, viewers seem to have taken to his latest character. Season 5 is set to debut later this week, and Shemar Moore seems pumped. And that’s not the only thing he has to be excited about, as he'll also be seen in next year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which wrapped production this past summer.

I think it’s safe to assume that @aliyahvallen and more will be checking out Shemar Moore’s future projects. And as they release, the actor is sure to share some sweet and funny messages of his own with his dedicated fanbase.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 premieres this Friday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.