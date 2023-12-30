Shemar Moore Gave His Great Grandmother A Blanket With His Face On It For Christmas, And Her Reaction Was Priceless

It’s no secret that Shemar Moore is considered one of the hottest stars on TV, in more ways than one. The successful actor has been making fans swoon since before his Soul Train days, even if Alicia Keys wasn’t on board. He got his start on a soap opera, playing Malcolm Winters for eight seasons of The Young and the Restless, before starring as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds and Hondo on S.W.A.T.. One woman even went viral for putting up framed pictures of a shirtless Moore around her house. Now the latest woman to show her love for the actor is Moore’s own great grandmother.

For Christmas, Moore proved himself to be a pretty great Santa Claus. The actor shared a video to his Instagram Stories where his great grandmother was opening up his gift. Once the blanket was finally opened all the way by another family member, she saw that the blanket featured none other than her great grandson and she was immediately happy. She quickly noted that she can “take him to bed,” which brought a lot of laughs not only with the family but likely to anyone who watched. Just check out the look on her face:

While the clip is very funny and sweet, I’m not sure what’s better: the great grandmother’s reaction, or Moore captioning “When you ask Santa for some hot chocolate.” The whole post is very cheeky but completely hilarious. It’s also very sweet knowing that she can always have her great grandson with her in blanket form, even when he isn’t with her in person. It’s the perfect gift, and seeing Great Grandma Moore’s reaction makes it all the better.

Family has always been important to the S.W.A.T. star, as Moore frequently talks about his late mother and fulfilling her dreams by becoming a father. The blanket clearly means a lot to his great grandmother. With S.W.A.T. filming again following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, he's undoubtedly extremely busy with work.

Shemar Moore previously shared side-by-side photos of his abs in his 40s and 50s, looking as impressive as ever in his 50s. He’s also opened up about avoiding having a “dad bod” and working out. Considering all of the action and stunts that are done on S.W.A.T., it’s not so surprising.

Fans can surely find their own Shemar Moore blanket somewhere if they want one of their own as well, but it won’t be the same if it’s not gifted by the Derek Morgan star himself. I don’t think anyone will have a better reaction than his great grandmother, which really was the perfect response. Fans will be able to see more of Moore in the final season of S.W.A.T. premiering on Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule.