S.W.A.T. And Criminal Minds Star Shemar Moore Shares Inspirational Look At His Abs In His 40s Versus 50s: 'Dream Big!'

Even though Shemar Moore became a dad at 52, he often doesn’t look a day out of his 20s. The S.W.A.T. star is gearing up for his final return as Hondo on the CBS procedural, following its cancellation getting reversed, and with both the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike ongoing, he is likely spending a lot of time preparing and anticipating its return. However, he doesn’t really need to do much by way of physical transformations, as he shared in an inspirational Instagram post documenting a nine-year journey.

In honor of his birthday in April, Shemar Moore took some time to reflect on his life and his journey when it comes to staying in shape and avoiding the “dad bod,” stereotype regardless of his active status as a father. One such life reflection included side-by-side shots of him at age 53 vs. age 44, which he shared on Instagram with the push for fans to “Dream Big!!”:

Shemar Moore is definitely looking pret-ty, pret-ty good for his age, and I certainly couldn't tell that a nearly ten-year difference between those photos. Considering a woman even framed shirtless pictures of the Criminal Minds alum around her house, it’s pretty easy to see that Moore's body is a popular one. That will never stop him from putting in the work, though, but that just gives him another reason to continually inspire his followers when it comes to chasing dreams, no matter what they might be.

With S.W.A.T. getting one more season, it means that fans only have a limited time left to still watch Shemar Moore take down bad guys every week, and looking incredible while doing so. To still see him knocking out action sequences with no problem is a definite plus for viewers, and that probably won’t change for Season 7. Once filming does finally start up for the final episodes, hopefully Moore will continue to update and inspire fans. Looking the way he does as compared to 10 years ago, maybe he could show everyone else the directions to that Fountain of Youth he must have come across at some point.

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore is also keeping focused on S.W.A.T. and probably getting ready for next season. With the show’s addition to Netflix, the series was doing really well and was even part of Netflix’s Top 10 for a good while. Moore sent love to S.W.A.T. fans after hearing the good news when the show dropped on the streamer in May. Even though the procedural may not be part of the 2023 TV schedule due to the strikes, fans can still watch it with a Netflix subscription and look forward to what will be an entertaining final season.

Fingers crossed that Shemar Moore continues posting content on social media, whether it’s of his mini-me daughter or more workout photos, perhaps maybe even getting back to the S.W.A.T. cornhole content in order to keep fans occupied until the seventh and final season of the CBS drama finally premieres.