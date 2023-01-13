Shemar Moore Is Adorable As He Talks About Fulfilling His Late Mom’s Wishes And Becoming A Dad For The First Time

As he’s preparing to become a dad for the second time on television, first on Criminal Minds and soon on S.W.A.T., Shemar Moore announced that he’s becoming a father IRL and on a very special day. Now he’s adorably opening up about it in a new interview.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the S.W.A.T. star announced the happy news. He also discussed fulfilling a dream of his mother’s, who died nearly three years ago. And it will make you emotional:

So, I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old; my mother is in heaven right now. It will be the three-year anniversary on February 8, and on February 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.

Having always been close to his mother, and following her passing, Moore's house became a tribute to her. It definitely seems like fate that he’s about to welcome his baby girl on the day that he lost his mom, and I honestly can’t think of a more fitting tribute to her.

Since Moore celebrated his 52nd birthday last year, he was concerned his time had passed to have kids, but luckily, time was on his side. Even though his mother won’t be there to celebrate with him, he knows that things always work out for the better:

I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing. And you know, God had my back. Things lined up, and my life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to get to Heaven whole.

It’s always exciting welcoming a new bundle of joy into your life, and it’s even more special when you were unsure if it would be possible to have kids. Shemar Moore is as grateful as ever, and the fact that his baby is due on such an emotional day only heightens those feelings. Hopefully, Baby Moore’s due date sticks, and she’s welcomed into the world on the day her grandmother left.

Even though Shemar Moore is expecting, he did make sure to avoid having a dad bod ahead of S.W.A.T.’s sixth season, and it’s likely he knew then that he was going to be a dad himself. Since the CBS procedural is a pretty taxing series in terms of action, it makes sense that he would want to stay fit. But maybe once he is a parent and the show goes on hiatus, perhaps his dad bod will make an appearance for the first time since becoming a father? One can dream.

Meanwhile, his S.W.A.T. character Hondo is preparing to welcome a baby girl as well, and since it seems like Moore will beat him to it, it should be interesting to see if anything from his real life mirrors his character. Since both of them will be a #girldads, I can only imagine what it will be like being able to celebrate being a dad both on-screen and off. Maybe he'll even celebrate with some cornhole.

Whether Shemar Moore will miss any episodes of S.W.A.T. after his baby is born is unknown, but it wouldn’t be surprising. It’s possible, depending on what episode they’d be filming, that they’d just write it in there, and Hondo will also miss some of work to be with Nichelle and the baby. Either way, these upcoming episodes will surely be something to look forward to as the couple gets closer to welcoming Baby Harrelson.

Congrats Shemar Moore on the wonderful news! To see him become a dad on screen, new episodes of S.W.A.T. air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon.