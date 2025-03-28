Seeing Shemar Moore And The S.W.A.T. Cast Celebrate Wrapping Season 8 After The Show’s Cancellation Has The Fans And Me In Our Feels

After CBS axed three fan favorites, fans of S.W.A.T. are preparing to say goodbye to 20-Squad for a third time. The Shemar Moore-led procedural has been canceled yet again, and while CBS saved the show twice, it’s seeming more and more likely that it will actually end this time. The cast got emotional while reacting to the cancellation as they prepared to wrap filming. So, Now that filming has actually finished, they’re making me and the fans even more emotional.

How The S.W.A.T. Cast Celebrated The End Of Season 8

The S.W.A.T. cast and crew were already preparing themselves for the end of their show on the 2025 TV schedule, so it was no surprise when Moore shared on Instagram that it was wrap day for 20-Squad. Alongside a photo of him and his co-stars, the actor wrote:

8 years with the OG’s… not long enough with the Young Guns!!!!

Just hours later, he took to IG again to share another photo with the cast on Thursday night, revealing that it’s officially a series wrap on 20-Squad.

Moore was not the only one to celebrate the end of filming, either. David Lim also posted on Instagram as he wrapped filming as Victor Tan, reflecting on his time on S.W.A.T. and all of the memories he made with his friends and forever family:

Of course, Moore has already put out the call to Netflix and other streamers in the hopes of getting S.W.A.T. picked up elsewhere. However, there are no updates on that front, which makes things as emotional as ever. Plus, the cast has been on quite a roller coaster in the last two years with the multiple cancellations and renewals. So, yeah, I’m in my feels just thinking about the end, and other fans are too.

The Fans And I Are Feeling Emotional About S.W.A.T. Ending

Not surprisingly, plenty of fans had much to say in the comments of these posts, and because I share the same exact sentiments, I’m getting emotional reading through all of them. Across both Moore and Lim’s posts, fans had a lot to say, especially knowing that although the show is likely truly ending, making it this far was an incredibly impressive feat:

I’ve watched every episode every season. I hope another network pics this up! 🔥 -suemcaughey wrote on Moore's post

Absolutely gutted Swat has been cancelled again one of the best shows on Tv 😢 You guys have been great to watch -kimmccormick_35 wrote on Moore's post

Can’t believe it’s actually ending this time.. for real! 😢 We’ll miss 20 squad ❤️ -rhiannonxo____ wrote on Moore's post

i told myself i wouldn’t cry… -swatsketches wrote on Moore's post

Been a heck of a ride; thankful for eight great seasons watching 20 Squad….appreciate you all 🥹. -sargimusprime88 wrote on Lim's post

You gave us more than a show, you gave us a family. Thank so much for everything !!! ❤️ #SAVESWAT -hightechcs wrote on Lim's post

Considering the finale will leave fans wanting more, I want nothing more than for there to be another season of S.W.A.T. However, I’m not sure I’d be able to handle another surprise renewal only for it to get canceled again. At the very least, there will likely be at least some closure in the finale, assuming the writers were prepared for the potential end.

It should be entertaining and emotional to see how it all comes to a close. So, I'll be sure to have my tissues ready as new episodes of S.W.A.T. return on Friday, April 4, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and stream the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.