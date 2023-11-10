I Was Shocked About The Golden Bachelor's Recent Elimination, But These Comments Have Me Wondering If The Contestant Is Ready For A Spinoff
Bachelor Nation is still hoping ABC will announce The Golden Bachelorette.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses Gerry Turner’s final two women on The Golden Bachelor, who were revealed on the November 9 episode.
The cast of The Golden Bachelor reunited for the “Women Tell All” episode on November 9, providing plenty of laughs, lots of tears and even a surprise cameo from The Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner. Bachelor Nation also got to witness the conclusion of the rose ceremony that followed Gerry Turner’s Hometown dates, revealing The Golden Bachelor’s final two women. It was certainly a surprise to see Faith Martin get sent home, and the way her journey ended would be the perfect way to begin her own season, should there be a female-led spinoff, but is Faith ready to move on?
Gerry Turner made a classic Bachelor mistake during Hometowns, dropping (possibly inauthentic) love bombs on multiple women after meeting their families. This left him distraught at the rose ceremony, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger that was resolved at the “Women Tell All.” Joining Leslie Fhima in the final two was Theresa Nist, while Faith Martin — who received Gerry’s first-impression rose in the wholesome season premiere — was eliminated. Afterward Faith opened up about the possibility of The Golden Bachelorette, and even volunteered as tribute to be its first lead. She told People:
Consider Faith Martin’s hat in the ring! She was reunited with Gerry Turner at the “Women Tell All,” and it was obvious how much the two still cared about each other, as they held each other and sobbed in front of the other cast members and studio audience.
It made me wonder if lingering feelings might be an issue that would hinder Faith if provided the opportunity for her own season. She even admitted to the magazine:
It’s possible that location played into Gerry Turner’s decision, as the Indiana resident lives pretty far away from Faith Martin’s home in Washington, and she made it clear she was not willing to relocate. At least if she were The Golden Bachelorette, she could tell her suitors that from the beginning, because if the logistics could be figured out, Faith knows the process works. She continued:
She definitely sounds like she's ready to lead her own season! Bachelor Nation previously thought Ellen Goltzer deserved to be the first Golden Bachelorette, but honestly Gerry Turner’s season is full of great options, with Susan Noles and Sandra Mason also getting support from fans. I’m sure whichever of the final two gets dumped will have her fans too. Maybe we can skip that spinoff altogether and go straight to Golden Bachelor in Paradise, and put all of the women on the beach with dozens of eligible bachelors. Something to consider, ABC.
The Golden Bachelor returns at 8 p.m. ET next Monday, November 16, where Gerry Turner might be “knockin’ boots” in the Fantasy Suites. New episodes are also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
