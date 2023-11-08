Will The Golden Bachelor Get Sexy Time In Fantasy Suites? The EPs Talk Gerry Turner 'Knockin' Boots'
Overnight dates are upon us!
Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to embark on the portion of The Golden Bachelor’s first season that everybody has been waiting for — the Fantasy Suites. Overnight dates are often the most dramatic episodes of any season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, simply because emotions are running high, people are falling in love, and there is at least the suggestion that couples are exploring the physical aspect of their connection. Some questioned if Gerry Turner would get Fantasy Suite dates with his final two women — to which one executive producer said, “Of course,” as the head honchos got real about the contestants “knockin’ boots.”
Gerry Turner made a classic Bachelor snafu during Hometown Dates, when he told multiple women that he was in love with them. His quandary sent him spiraling at the rose ceremony, unable to send either Faith Martin or Theresa Nist home. We’ll get to see him make a decision November 9 before the “Women Tell All,” but it’s unlikely the 72-year-old’s journey will get any easier, with Fantasy Suites coming the following week. The Golden Bachelor’s showrunners spoke with The Wrap about what to expect, with Bennett Graebner addressing the curiosity about overnight dates, saying:
Jason Ehrlich echoed the thoughts that age certainly doesn’t lessen the desire for sex — or whatever metaphor of choice the septuagenarian Golden Bachelor prefers — and says that honest representation is important to show the audience. Ehrlich said:
Just as in the flagship shows, however, there are no requirements or expectations put on the cast members for what they do in the Fantasy Suite, co-showrunner Claire Freeland said. Some leads have chosen to use the time off-camera to have conversations about issues like politics or religion, and of course some think physical intimacy is an important factor in deciding whether or not to get engaged.
However Gerry Turner and the women use their time is up to them, but whatever happens, Jason Ehrlich thinks the Fantasy Suite episode will help Bachelor Nation to connect even further with the senior citizens — and not just the ones on the screen, but in their own lives. He said:
The initial season of The Golden Bachelor has been a breath of fresh air for ABC’s reality dating franchise — if not a little tragic — and I can’t wait to see how Gerry Turner and his final two women give audiences a new perspective on Fantasy Suites.
First, though, we’ll see all of the Season 1 women reunite for the “Women Tell All” at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, November 9, on ABC before the overnight date episode airs at the same time November 16. The Golden Bachelor is also available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming up soon.
