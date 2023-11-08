Will The Golden Bachelor Get Sexy Time In Fantasy Suites? The EPs Talk Gerry Turner 'Knockin' Boots'

Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to embark on the portion of The Golden Bachelor’s first season that everybody has been waiting for — the Fantasy Suites. Overnight dates are often the most dramatic episodes of any season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, simply because emotions are running high, people are falling in love, and there is at least the suggestion that couples are exploring the physical aspect of their connection. Some questioned if Gerry Turner would get Fantasy Suite dates with his final two women — to which one executive producer said, “Of course,” as the head honchos got real about the contestants “knockin’ boots.”

Gerry Turner made a classic Bachelor snafu during Hometown Dates , when he told multiple women that he was in love with them. His quandary sent him spiraling at the rose ceremony, unable to send either Faith Martin or Theresa Nist home. We’ll get to see him make a decision November 9 before the “Women Tell All,” but it’s unlikely the 72-year-old’s journey will get any easier, with Fantasy Suites coming the following week. The Golden Bachelor’s showrunners spoke with The Wrap about what to expect, with Bennett Graebner addressing the curiosity about overnight dates, saying:

I was a little surprised that we got that question, prior to shooting — the question of, ‘will there be fantasy suites?’ I mean, of course there will be fantasy suites. Just because you turn 60 or 70 doesn’t mean you don’t crave that same level of intimacy. Now what a fantasy suite means to Gerry and the women who were there, that’s up to them. What they choose to do or not do or talk about or not talk about — that’s up to them.

Jason Ehrlich echoed the thoughts that age certainly doesn’t lessen the desire for sex — or whatever metaphor of choice the septuagenarian Golden Bachelor prefers — and says that honest representation is important to show the audience. Ehrlich said:

We will hear the phrase ‘knockin’ boots’ more times than we ever expected or anticipated… It was important to show these people at this age for who they really are, and to show the world that, as long as we’re breathing, we have life in us and that there’s an opportunity for overnight dates.

Just as in the flagship shows, however, there are no requirements or expectations put on the cast members for what they do in the Fantasy Suite, co-showrunner Claire Freeland said. Some leads have chosen to use the time off-camera to have conversations about issues like politics or religion, and of course some think physical intimacy is an important factor in deciding whether or not to get engaged.

However Gerry Turner and the women use their time is up to them, but whatever happens, Jason Ehrlich thinks the Fantasy Suite episode will help Bachelor Nation to connect even further with the senior citizens — and not just the ones on the screen, but in their own lives. He said:

I think people will see themselves in Gerry and these women. [It] opens up really great conversations to be able to say, ‘yeah, I’m in my 60s or 70s, and I still like to knock boots, as they say.’ [It] gives an opportunity to see [people in that age range] more as people and less as just, ‘that’s my grandpa,’ or ‘that’s my dad.’ They are humans — they are people. They’ve lived these rich lives and they’re still active.

The initial season of The Golden Bachelor has been a breath of fresh air for ABC’s reality dating franchise — if not a little tragic — and I can’t wait to see how Gerry Turner and his final two women give audiences a new perspective on Fantasy Suites.