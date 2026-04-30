Alexandra Daddario’s Back In The Fashion Game With A Gorgeous Backless Dress And Jewelry That Has Me Distracted

Alexandra Daddario is always on her fashion A-game; however, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen her go full glam. Well, that all changed for AMC’s Upfronts, as she rocked a gorgeous backless dress. However, while the gown left me stunned, it was the jewelry that really distracted me.

Daddario has been making headlines this year, as she and Andrew Form broke up , and, in happier news, she turned 40 . Now, she’s getting ready to get back on our screens with Mayfair Witches, and she let us all know that with this wonderful fashion moment for the AMC Upfronts. Take a look at the photos she posted on Instagram:

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As you can see, this gorgeous black Brandon Maxwell dress features a very high neckline and a very low back, which creates a stunning juxtaposition. I’m also obsessed with the silver hardware at the back of it.

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She complemented the lovely garment with a classy updo that let every part of the dress shine.

However, the other star of the show was jewelry. That’s because it perfectly goes with the gown and that silver hardware I mentioned on the back. So, let’s break it down. Daddario rocked two silver earrings on her right ear, and four silver earrings on her left ear. She was also wearing a dainty yet very sparkly silver diamond ring and a classy silver watch. All around, the jewels were stunning and topped off this look perfectly.

I’d also like to take a moment for her makeup. Keeping it simple, she had a light pink lip with an eye look that really brought out her gorgeous blues .

Now, don’t get me wrong, this is by no means Daddario’s first amazing fashion moment of the past few months. She was giving Carmen Sandiego in a red leather look back in February, and in late 2025, she left us stunned with her tennis fashion and her casual (yet classy) take on the corset trend .

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(Image credit: AMC)

However, this backless dress is one of Daddario’s first big glam looks for 2026, and it was all for the AMC Upfronts. For context, Season 3 of Mayfair Witches wrapped filming earlier this year, per TV Insider , so hopefully we’ll get some updates about its potential to be on the 2026 TV schedule soon.