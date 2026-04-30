Kat Dennings' Three-Word Response To Shifting Gears Renewal Has Me Revved Up For Season 3

Shifting Gears is officially returning to the 2026 TV schedule with Season 3. Amidst cancellation fears for Tim Allen and Kat Dennings' ABC sitcom, it's officially been announced that the comedy will return for more adventures with the Parker family, and Kat Dennings' quick response has me all sorts of revved up for the road ahead.

Dennings reacted not long after the news broke, sharing a quick message on Instagram with followers that was short, sweet, and to the point. Really, it's all she needed to say, as we've waited months to hear these three words from the actress:

See you soon!

Riley has a big storyline set up for Shifting Gears Season 3, after Season 2 ended with both Gabe and her ex-boyfriend Andy professing their love for her. Now, she's caught in the midst of a love triangle, just one season after she successfully celebrated her divorce.

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As for Tim Allen's Matt, he was last seen on a spontaneous trip abroad with Eve. They're back together after that big breakup, which put Matt back out on the dating scene for a brief period. As fun as it was to see guest stars from other sitcoms make an appearance as his girlfriend, I'm glad Shifting Gears brought Eve back into the picture.

I'm expecting Shifting Gears Season 3 to be a much more impactful season for Seann William Scott's Gabe, now that he's finally made it known he has feelings for Riley. It's going to be super awkward at the shop now if Matt finds out, especially if Riley ends up rejecting him and going back to date Andy.

I'm of the mind that Gabe and Riley will ultimately end up together, but Shifting Gears has made the situation a whole "will they, won't they" storyline that almost makes it feel too soon for it to happen. But maybe after two seasons sitting on the cancellation bubble, the writers will feel compelled to pull the trigger, sensing that now is their chance to act.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Catch up on Shifting Gears over on Disney+. Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, and more. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Shifting Gears is back on ABC's fall schedule with Season 3. I can't wait to see what Matt, Riley, and the kids have going on this season, and I hope all the drama at the end of Season 2 works out well.