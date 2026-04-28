'Sydney Kept Having Nip Slips.' Why Euphoria Leaned Into Sydney Sweeney's Wardrobe Malfunctions
It was so Cassie, though.
Sydney Sweeney has spent much of her career in the limelight having to deal with others talking about her body, as well as her response to what people have to say about her body. During Sunday’s Euphoria episode, her shape yet again took front and center as Cassie’s wedding-oriented storyline led to a bunch of wardrobe malfunctions on set. The team on the sexually explicit HBO Max series ultimately decided to lean into the slips, and the story behind what happened and why they made the choices they did is fascinating.
If you saw the most recent episode of Euphoria, you should know Cassie’s wedding design was absolutely over-the-top. It was a low-cut strapless number with draping and a slit down the front and it fit Sydney Sweeney like a glove. Well, at least until she tried to move around in it. Then, some problems arose.
Costume Designer Natasha Newman-Thomas told InStyle it all went well until Sweeney and Elordi tried to get through their characters’ wedding dance. What happened?Article continues below
Honestly, it really does model the messy way that Cassie functions. Cassie’s been a big topic of conversation in Season 3, thanks to some controversy over her character getting into OF, and possibly even engaging in activities that may soon get banned. She wanted a perfect fairytale wedding, but in its place, she got “nip slips.”
Newman-Thomas mentioned that while the team didn’t anticipate the wardrobe malfunctions ahead of time, it was the “slightest touch of tackiness” the look really needed.
It’s also worth noting that when the dress was chosen dress designer Jackson Wiederhoeft said it was already the “the type of dress where the bride wants all the shit.” So, it was always going to be a “look at me” sort of look, even without the added wardrobe problems the team faced on the day of filming.
Listen, it all ends with Nate getting his pinky toe cut off anyway, so I don’t think most people were even thinking about Sweeney's dress at that point. I certainly didn't even really notice the pasties at first, but by the time the drama hit the fan, they did become more obvious. It's still fascinating it wasn't initially by design, however.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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