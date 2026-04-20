Why Sydney Sweeney Says Filming Nude Scenes Is A Bit Of An Out-Of-Body Experience: 'There's Nipple Covers And Weird Sticker Thongs'
It's Cassie doing the nude scenes, not Sydney.
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Those shots of Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie in Euphoria Season 3 dressed up like a puppy for her brand new OF page has gone around the Internet so many times it’s practically banal. The actress has filmed nudity for the NSFW HBO Max show before, but she’s said it’s always been a bit of an out-of-body experience. What does she mean by that? She means filming for Cassie doesn’t feel like the same thing as having her own literal OnlyFans page.
The actress actually touched on this situation related to her Euphoria character, and explained that she is separate from the characters she's portrayed that have engaged in intimate scenes. It feels like such an obvious thing to note as I’m typing it out here, but obviously if Sweeney had to go on the record about it, it’s not that obvious to everyone. She told Grazia:
In short, it’s character work. Yet, not everyone seems to see it that way.
Sweeney’s been candid about the fact that others have trouble separating her from her characters. She previously spoke about online hate she’s received for playing Cassie before, and said at the time fans really see her as the character, and not her own independent person, a person who has also played Christy Martin, starred in rom-coms and produced a lot of her own work.
Why Filming Intimate Scenes Is Not As Interesting As It Looks
Sydney Sweeney notes there’s a “double standard” applied when women get nude in Hollywood projects versus men (though it’s worth noting full-frontal nudity and prosthetic penises are still definitely topics of discussion when they come up). She’s said because she agreed to do nudity to play Cassie, she’s had trouble “getting past that' in Hollywood. She also clarified that filming intimate scenes or nude scenes is not nearly as romantic as it may look on screen.
There are people around, it’s uncomfortable, there are intimacy coordinators dictating movements if actors get aroused, and finally, you aren’t really nude. At least, not fully, per Sydney Sweeney.
I’ll never forget the moment the Fifty Shades of Grey cast spoke about filming intimate in the buff and Jamie Dornan brought up the idea of a “wee bag” that covered his private parts. Honestly, at this point it’s certainly unglamorous to know how these scenes are shot. Because of this, it's easy to see how actors are able to keep their characters and the work they do separate from their personal lives. Their take on filming is very different than what we see onscreen.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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