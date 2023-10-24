10 Shows Like Modern Family (And Where To Stream Them)

Modern-day sitcoms have truly stood out as some of the best, but the ones solely focusing on families and their dynamics have always been my favorite. And you want to know which show reigned as supreme for several years? Modern Family. The series, which ran from 2009 to 2020, gave us great stories, an excellent Modern Family cast , and plenty of guest stars on Modern Family who became big shots afterward.

But now that Modern Family has come to a close, I’m sure plenty of fans out there are looking for the next best thing to watch after binging through all those seasons. Well, get excited, because we have plenty of options for shows like Modern Family that are available to watch now.

(Image credit: CBC)

Schitt’s Creek (2015 – 2020)

First up on this list is Schitt’s Creek. This series follows the Rose family, who have always lived a life of luxury. But one day, that life is taken away from them, and now all they are left with is this little town they bought as a joke years before, which is called ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

There’s a reason why Schitt’s Creek was such a huge hit when it was first released and only continued to grow in popularity as time went on.

Not only is the Schitt’s Creek cast incredibly talented and filled to the brim with excellent acting, but the story is unlike anything else and so much fun. I could rewatch Schitt’s Creek and never get bored by the end of it.

Stream Schitt’s Creek on Hulu.

(Image credit: ABC)

Black-ish (2014 – 2022)

This series ran from 2014 to 2022 and was a huge hit. Black-ish, starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, tells the story of an upper-class Black American family where the children are raised in a white neighborhood, and it delves into the the patriarch's personal struggles to feel connected to his culture.

The series talks about many societal issues regarding race, sexuality, etc. The show was so successful that two spinoffs were created from it – grown-ish and mixed-ish. While the show ended in 2020, it’s still relevant three years later and probably will be for some time.

Stream Black-ish on Hulu.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Simpsons (1989 – Present)

I mean, you can’t get better than The Simpsons. The iconic animated series has run since the late 1980s for 30+ seasons and follows the daily lives of the Simpson family, usually through the hilarious situations they get into, whether it be Homer at work, Bart at school or any other family member.

I just began watching some of the earlier episodes of The Simpsons after seeing many of its later seasons. While some of the episodes from later on can be less than spectacular, there is still so much good television from this show. I can understand why it became the legend it is now. There’s comedy and so much heart within the first few seasons. Trust me, for fans of a family sitcom, you’ll laugh your butt off.

Stream The Simpsons on Disney+.

(Image credit: ABC)

Fresh Off The Boat (2015 – 2020)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan, Fresh Off the Boat is a sitcom based on the Eddie Huang autobiography of the same name and details the story of a Taiwanese-American family adapting to life in Florida in the 1990s.

Like Black-ish, this series focuses on several societal issues that are talked about consistently, such as immigration, fitting in at school and so much more. It’s certainly one of Randall Park’s best shows, but the rest of the Fresh Off the Boat cast is super talented, too. Also, the series ran for six seasons, so you have a nice long binge ahead of you.

Stream Fresh Off The Boat on Hulu.

(Image credit: ABC)

Single Parents (2018 – 2019)

While this series was short-lived, it’s perfect for Modern Family fans. Single Parents is exactly as the title would describe – it follows the stories of single parents who must raise their children alone in a constantly evolving world.

I will never forgive ABC for canceling this show after two seasons because there was a lot of growth potential. Not only was the cast honestly perfect, with stars such as Leighton Meester, Jake Choi and more, but the stories weren’t seen very often in family sitcoms because it was focused on one parent rather than a whole family unit. Give it a chance if you can.

Stream Single Parents on Hulu.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arrested Development (2003 – 2018)

Originally running from 2003 to 2006, and then returning for Seasons 4 and 5 on Netflix in 2013 and 2018/2019, Arrested Development is a great sitcom to watch if you love Modern Family. Starring Jason Bateman, the series is like Schitt’s Creek, in that we follow the Bluths, a family who once had wealth, but it had all but vanished. Even so, the Bluths continue to try and live wealthy lifestyles – which ends chaotically.

There’s a lot to love about Arrested Development. The family is utterly dysfunctional, which makes for hilarious comedy, but the Arrested Development cast makes everything work so well with their talent and comedic timing. It's such a great show for Modern Family fans -- and a little crazier too.

Stream Arrested Development on Netflix.

(Image credit: NBC)

This Is Us (2016 – 2022)

This Is Us ran on NBC from 2016 to 2022, and it detailed the story of Randall, Kate and Kevin, three siblings who grew up together. Now, they live in different areas of the country, and their stories always connect and lead them back home, no matter how far.

While I don’t classify This Is Us as a comedy because it gets very deep very quickly, I would say it’s perfect for fans of Modern Family because the family unit is very much there, and these siblings, no matter what, still find ways to be there for each other in their darkest hours. Not only that, but the This Is Us cast is spectacular.

Stream This Is Us on Hulu.

(Image credit: Fox )

Malcolm In The Middle (2000 – 2006)

Malcolm in the Middle was a huge sitcom that detailed the story of a dysfunctional middle-class family and mainly starred Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, a child prodigy in the family who was always running into hilarious situations with his siblings and the world around him.

Malcolm in the Middle was an excellent sitcom and went on to win several awards, including seven Emmy Awards. You can also check out a pre-Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston in his funniest role ever – one that he truly rocks. And if Cranston makes a revival of the series , I’m all in.

Stream Malcolm in the Middle on Hulu.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Middle (2009 – 2017)

The Middle ran for nine seasons and is a great sitcom starring Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn. In Indiana, the show follows a lower-middle-class family living their lives day by day and how they constantly get into hilarious situations.

The series was a massive hit for ABC and was a part of the same time Modern Family was released. The cast is full of exciting characters with different personalities, making it enjoyable and entertaining.

Stream The Middle on Peacock.

(Image credit: Netflix/Pop)

One Day At A Time (2017 – 2020)

Last, but not least, we have One Day at a Time. This series acts as a reboot of the 1970s TV series of the same name, and follows a Latino family living in L.A. It focuses on an Army veteran who is trying to run her household and keep a roof over her children’s heads while also dealing with PTSD at the same time.

I seriously love One Day at a Time. Not only is it a great Latinx TV show to watch because of the representation, but the amount of topics that are discussed, from mental health to sexism to immigration, are astounding to watch. The cast is also great, and that includes a great Rita Moreno role as part of the show.

Stream One Day at a Time on Netflix.

There are so many great shows like Modern Family out there, and these are just scraping the surface. But hopefully now you might have an idea of some great series’ to check out when you have the chance.