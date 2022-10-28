Wait, Is Bryan Cranston Making A Malcolm In The Middle Revival Happen?

Do you all remember Bryan Cranston’s early 2000s sitcom of three rambunctious boys being raised by two parents who are just as quirky, with the oldest brother off at military school? If you didn’t grow up during the Malcolm in the Middle craze from 2000-2006, you might have a chance to join this generation if the beloved series makes a comeback. Bryan Cranston might get the Malcolm in the Middle cast together again for an upcoming revival.

For Breaking Bad fans out there, you may have forgotten that Bryan Cranston’s first lead in a television show was playing the immature but loving father Hal in Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie Muniz, who played the title role in the hit series, spoke to Fox News Digital about how Cranston is getting the ball rolling on a revival script and that the former child actor would love to be a part of it. Muniz said:

We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes… I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’… I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to. I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.

Muniz said he would be working 13 hours a day when he was filming Malcolm in the Middle, so it makes sense why he didn’t have much of an appreciation for seeing the show when it was airing. But now that the show’s been over for 16 years, he can now watch it as any other fan would. The Agent Cody Banks star has expressed interest in the past for a Malcolm in the Middle sequel and imagined Malcolm to be having a midlife crisis. If he ended up becoming president of the country as his family expected, I can imagine why that’s so.

When Bryan Cranston was once asked if a Malcolm in the Middle revival could happen , he was all for it because he missed the cast “like crazy” and continued to stay in touch with them. The Breaking Bad star continuously conveyed plenty of interest for more episodes so he can continue playing the dimwitted Hal who never failed to make us laugh. He imagined that if he were to put together a revival, it would be 10 to 12 years later from the last episode. Well, it’s been a lot more than that so we’re overdue for some new stories of this whimsical family.

Bryan Cranston has some upcoming movies like the new Wes Anderson film Asteroid City and joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Argylle . He also returned to TV with the Showtime series Your Honor which will be entering its third and last season. As for the rest of the cast, they haven’t done too much after Malcolm in the Middle ended. All of that can end up changing if everyone decides to get together for more wild family fun.