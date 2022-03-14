The Best Randall Park Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

With appearances in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, hit comedies on nearly all of the major broadcast networks, and a few of the best romantic comedies in recent memory, it’s safe to say that Randall Park has etched a place for himself in today’s entertainment world. Over the years, the talented comedic actor has gone from having small and sometimes forgotten roles on shows like Community and The Office to being one of the leads of WandaVision and other high-profile projects.

And, with more on the horizon for one of the hardest working people in show business today, now is a great time to go through the best Randall Park movies and TV shows and break down where you can watch them streaming or buy them outright. Let’s get started.

Ant-Man And The Wasp (2018)

With Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) on house arrest for his role in the events of Captain America: Civil War, the down-on-his-luck superhero has to sneak around to help Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) in a race to rescue Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm, while also battling a new enemy with ties to group’s past.

Although it’s not at the top of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rankings, Ant-Man and the Wasp is a fun superhero movie with relatively low stakes but a lot of heart and humor. One of the best introductions to the MCU is Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent who is always one step behind Scott Lang and who is also obsessed with his magic tricks.

WandaVision (2021)

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Disney+ series, WandaVision, follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, as she takes control of the small town of Westview, New Jersey in a state of grief and confusion as she attempts to have a life with Vision (Paul Bettany), who has been dead for five years.

One of the best things about WandaVision, besides the introduction of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), is how it gave smaller MCU characters like Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) a lot of time to shine and figure out the mystery surrounding Wanda’s actions. Oh, and the continuation of his fascination with card tricks and magic makes for great long-term character development.

Fresh Off The Boat (2015 - 2020)

The critically acclaimed ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat, spent six seasons following Taiwanese-American couple Louis (Randall Park) and Jessica Huang (Constance Wu) as well as their children and other family members as they relocate to Orlando, Florida, for a new business venture and a new life in the Sunshine State.

Randall Park had already had some success by the time he was cast as one of the leads of Fresh Off the Boat in 2014, but his portrayal of Louis Huang as he opens a cowboy-themed steakhouse took him to the next level of his career. Charming, funny, endearing, and commanding, Park’s performance over the course of the show’s six seasons on ABC helped introduce the actor to a much larger audience.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

After an awkward romantic encounter as teenagers, childhood friends Sasha Tran (Ali Wong) and Marcus Kim (Randall Park) go their separate ways for 16 years before being brought back together by chance. Over the course of Always Be My Maybe the two former besties pick up where they left off while trying to not let their feelings get in the way.

This happy romantic comedy is made all the better with Randall Park and Ali Wong’s on-screen chemistry (the pair also co-wrote the movie) which makes them one of the most likable and adorable couples in recent memory. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that Always Be My Maybe features one of the best Keanu Reeves movie appearances.

Stream Always Be My Maybe on Netflix.

Veep (2012 - 2017)

The long-running HBO political satire comedy series, Veep, spent seven seasons following the political career and personal life of Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), first as Vice President of the United States, and later as Commander in Chief. Over the course of the show, Meyer made friends, enemies, and frenemies with a large number of political figures, including Danny Chung (Randall Park), with whom she has multiple awkward encounters.

Although he was only featured in a handful of episodes of Veep, Randall Park always made the most of his time on the show and was consistently one of the best guest stars, providing some of the show’s best moments.

The Interview (2014)

Dave Skylark (James Franco) and Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) score the interview of a lifetime with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Randall Park), only to be recruited by the CIA to assassinate the reclusive ruler, who happens to be one of Skylark’s show’s biggest fans.

Often overshadowed by the controversy that preceded the film’s release, The Interview remains one of the funniest movies of the past 10 years and a lot of that is because of Randall Park’s portrayal of Kim Jong Un, which is over-the-top in all the best ways. How he bounces from tyrannical dictator to fanboy throughout the movie really keeps you on your toes.

Young Rock (2021 - Present)

Set during Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fictional 2032 presidential election bid, the NBC sitcom, Young Rock, looks back on the major events of the wrestler-turned-actor’s life with an emphasis on three distinct periods: 1982, 1987, and 1990. In the beginning and end of most episodes, Johnson is shown telling his stories to a fictional version of Randall Park, who was an actor before becoming an interviewer.

Randall Park is absolutely hilarious in all of his interactions with Dwayne Johnson throughout Young Rock Season 1, and the pair have an undeniable chemistry that makes their brief segments some of the best scenes of the show. This is especially impressive when you consider all the wrestlers who have been portrayed on the show thus far. Let’s just hope there’s more of both when Young Rock Season 2 premieres.



Aquaman (2018)

When King Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson) makes a claim for the throne of Atlantis and attempts to unite the seven underwater kingdoms to wage war on the surface world, his half-brother, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is forced to rise to the occasion, defeat his brother, and fulfill his destiny as the true Atlantean ruler. But, King Orm isn’t Aquaman’s only problem, as the ruthless Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is waiting in the shadows and preparing to attack.

James Wan’s 2018 blockbuster, Aquaman, features one of the best casts in a non-crossover DCEU film yet with everyone from Willem Dafoe to Nicole Kidman also sharing the screen with Jason Momoa. Another great addition is Randall Park’s Stephen Shin, a conspiracy theorist obsessed with finding the lost city of Atlantis. Park is brilliant in his portrayal of the obsessed and unhinged character, a role that will hopefully be expanded in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Trainwreck (2015)

Serial dater Amy Townsend’s (Amy Schumer) life changes completely when she meets sports doctor Aaron Conners (Bill Hader) for a writing assignment. What starts out as a quick interview and feature story quickly morphs into a love story for the ages, as the crude and uncommitted writer finds new purpose in life.

Although he has a very minor role with not much screen time in Judd Apatow’s 2015 romantic comedy, Trainwreck, Randall Park makes the most of his time with a hilarious performance as Bryson, Amy’s colleague at S’nuff Magazine who looks absolutely heartbroken when his pitch about Dr. Conners is assigned to another writer. The disappointment that overtakes his face is incredible and incredibly sad.

The Hollars (2016)

The Hollars, one of John Krasinski’s first directorial efforts, follows John Hollars (Krasinski) as he returns to his hometown to help support his mother, who is about to undergo a risky brain surgery. Upon going back to his old stomping grounds, the prodigal son is forced to reconcile with his family, his past, and his place in the world in this emotional comedy.

There are so many good actors in The Hollars — Anna Kendrick, Charlie Day, Margo Martindale, Richard Jenkins — it’s easy to overlook some of the smaller roles like Randall Park’s Dr. Fong, who gives a great performance that is both funny and touching at the same time. And, plus, we get to see Jim Halpert and “Asian Jim” on screen together.

With movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Strays scheduled for release in 2023, it’s safe to say we haven’t seen the last of great Randall Park performances. If you want to know what else is coming out before then, take a look at CinemaBlend’s schedule of all the 2022 movie releases for the latest.