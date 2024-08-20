I'm Already Missing Simone Biles And More Olympians, But What The Heck Is Going On With Correspondent Colin Jost After His Surprise Evacuation?

Honestly, there were many epic coverage moments from the 2024 Olympics. Pommel Horse guy got all the Superman comparisons and eventually even heard from new DC Man of Steel David Corenswet . In addition, Simone Biles got her golds , Noah Lyles won the 100m (presumably with Covid) and the ladies US Rugby team landed an historic win . Meanwhile, amidst these other moments, Colin Jost’s Olympics coverage was a hilarious standout, even after he got injured and ants began “crawling inside” his wounds . Unfortunately it’s been radio silence in recent days.

The last I’d seen of Colin Jost, he’d been shipped off to Malta , his dang foot looked like it was about to fall off and he was missing from the final rounds of surfing coverage in Tahiti. That's in addition to an "ear infection" and more ailments he'd confirmed to Mike Tirico he'd garnered during his work for NBC. He'd joked his "new goal" was to have "as many infections as Olympic events" while lounging in the pool with only half of his body in.

The doctor told me I couldn't get my feet wet because of the coral reef infection and I couldn't get my head wet because of the inner ear infection, but to me that doesn't mean my torso and my waist can't still enjoy the pool.

And then nothing. There’s been a record silence from the comedian on social media, and while he doesn’t owe me jack personally, is it too much to ask for another update here?

I think not. I guess Jost would probably argue he gave fans the foot-update they needed with his memorable video revealing he’d been shipped off to Malta. Yes, it was very amusing. In it, he mentioned NBC had declared him a leper and refuted conspiracies he’d been “sent home” after injuring himself. Instead he'd been blowing the "hundreds of dollars" he earned as "a surfing correspondent" at the local casino.

Well I'm actually fine, and despite what big media conspiracies would tell you, I wasn't "sent home" from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper and exiled me here, to the island of Malta!

Jokes aside, his foot injury, as you'll recall, did look pretty gnarly and I think most fans would have loved one more quick correspondence from when he did ultimately come back home from the Olympics, particularly given how much his wife Scarlett Johansson had been roasting his "job" in the first place. I'm not the comedian here, but if his footsies are in tip-top shape now, why not give the folks at wikifeet something to talk about?

Anyone who watched the closing ceremony got a final sendoff for most of the athletes, who showed up wearing medals and looking happy to be there. When Simone Biles and co. got home, we also got social media follow-ups from a lot of the athletes as they reunited with loved ones, and in Biles' case, inadvertently got embroiled in the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears rivalry.

Of course, I've been missing them on my TV, but at least I feel like I know what's up in the athletes' cases.

In Jost's case, I was so interested in life post-Malta I scoured the Internet to find out what the heck is going on with the comedian, and the only real update I got is that he’s replacing Pete Davidson in a comedy show next month. As you may well already know, the SNL comedian (Davidson not Jost) entered rehab earlier this year and had to cancel some tour dates.

Jost and Davidson own a Staten Island Ferry together, so I guess men who buy together are tied together? There’s some play on words there. Anyway, I’m assuming he’s going to be standing during this gig, so I guess I don’t need to freak out too much thinking his foot’s gonna be jacked up forever or whatever. He's now set to play the Rochester Fringe Festival on Friday, September 13. If anything comes out of this gig, please alert me as I need all the foot updates as much as I need a loofah in my life.