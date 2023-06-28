Insider Drops Details On How Pete Davidson Is Allegedly Doing After Checking Himself Into Rehab

The last few months have been eventful for Pete Davidson on the professional front: first, his new TV show Bubkis premiered to Peacock subscribers, then he cameoed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X, and then he was heard voicing Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Following this slew of projects though, it’s been reported that Davidson has checked himself into rehab, and an insider has shared how the actor is allegedly doing now.

It was first reported by Page Six that Davidson is receiving in-patient therapy for his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. He’s staying at the same facility where fellow Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney sought help for his alcohol and drug issues. According to a source who spoke with People, though, Davidson allegedly isn’t expected to stay there long, saying:

[He’s] in rehab but should be getting out pretty soon.

Pete Davidson has been relatively open about his mental health struggles over the years, revealing in 2017 that he’d been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after previously believing that the symptoms he was experiencing came from his use of marijuana. Then the following year, he discussed dealing with online bullying and his state of mind after breaking up with Ariana Grande. Cut to 2023, this source claims that this rehab stint isn’t a self-contained affair, as he allegedly does it pretty frequently. In their words:

Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.

This news follows less than two weeks after Davidson was charged with reckless driving for crashing his Mercedes-Benz in the side of a house in Beverly Hills earlier this year. In early June, Davidson also sent an expletive-filled voicemail to PETA after the organization criticized hid decision to buy a dog from a breeder rather than adopting one from a shelter. It’s unclear if the mental health issues he’s currently getting help with are in any way tied to these incidents, but as this source claims, at least his loved ones have his back while he continues getting treatment.

We’ll have to wait and see how Pete Davidson is doing after his current stint in rehab is over, but we’re certainly not done seeing him on screen anytime soon. His next movie, Dumb Money, which is about the 2021 GameStop Short squeeze, is slated on the 2023 movie release schedule for September 22, and his other upcoming movies include The Home and Wizards!. Additionally, Bubkis has been renewed for a second season, although it’s unclear which other cast members will return alongside Davidson for the sophomore outing.

