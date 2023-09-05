Sir Paul McCartney Shared A Sweet Story About What A ‘Great Man’ Jimmy Buffett Was After His Death At 76
What a great memory.
The world has said goodbye to a music legend, as Jimmy Buffett passed away September 1 at the age of 76. Many musicians have paid tribute to the “Margaritaville” singer and beach bar owner, including Sir Elton John and Kenny Chesney, but when one of The Beatles speaks highly of the life you’ve lived, I’d say you left quite a legacy. Sir Paul McCartney spoke out about his longtime friend and shared a sweet story about the “great man” that Buffett was.
Most Parrotheads will remember Jimmy Buffett as the care-free, fun-loving singer of beach vacation anthems like “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” — and possibly for his awesome Jurassic World scene — but it’s no surprise that Paul McCartney’s memories include grander tales from their friendship. It’s even less surprising that those memories involve music. In a lengthy homage to Buffett on his Instagram page, The Beatles singer recalled:
I’m sure it’s no small feat to have one of your guitars completely restrung to accommodate the left-handed musician, but hey, I’m with Jimmy Buffett: When Paul McCartney wants to play some music, you do what you have to do to make it happen. The fact that Buffett later gifted McCartney with a special left-handed guitar seems to show how special that trip was for both of them, and the Beatle still has that souvenir and special memory of his friend.
Sir Paul McCartney went on to celebrate Jimmy Buffett’s “lust for life” and “beautiful sense of humour,” saying the singer was always good for a yarn about his sailing or surfing excursions. McCartney continued:
Sir Elton John called Jimmy Buffett “a lovely man” in his own tribute, while LL Cool J was thankful for the time they spent together. Kenny Chesney spoke about the “songs I will carry in my heart forever,” and of course Paul McCartney also mentioned Buffett’s musical talents, specifically noting how he could seemingly turn any quip into a song lyric. He ended his tribute with love, concluding:
You can see his full post below:
A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney)
A photo posted by on
The singer-songwriter may be gone, but his spirit will surely live on through his music, with his greatest hits being on the playlist for any vacation in paradise. Our thoughts continue to be with Jimmy Buffett’s family, friends and many fans during this time.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey