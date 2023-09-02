Jimmy Buffett, Beloved 'Margaritaville' Singer, Is Dead At 76

There are a plethora of musicians who manage to enter the business and drum up buzz, but only a handful of them are able to leave indelible marks on the profession and pop culture as a whole. Jimmy Buffett is definitely someone who falls into that category, as his masterful tracks and laid-back persona endeared him to audiences across the world. Sadly, we’ve lost the legend. Buffett just passed away and as a result, he leaves a major void in the music industry. The artist, who’s known for “Margaritaville” and other hit songs, was 76 at the time of his passing.

Jimmy Buffett’s death was confirmed by his team during the early hours of Saturday morning. The news came by way of a social media post shared to the singer’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter). Said message, which included a photo of the late music man, was brief but indicates that the star passed on comfortably:

Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.

Born on December 25, 1946, the musical talent began playing guitar early into his college career at Auburn University. His music career began in earnest in the ‘60s, during which he recorded his first album, Down to Earth, which would ultimately differ from the star’s later work. By the ‘70s, he moved to Key West, and the sunny location would have a major impact on not only his music but his personality. He was eventually inspired to create a style of music that drew from different genres like rock, folk and calypso. That paired with his newly forged beach bum-like persona would arguably set the tone for the rest of his career.

Throughout the 1970s, Jimmy Buffett would release several albums, including A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean, A1A and Havana Daydreamin'. But it would be his seventh album, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, that would feature his signature track, “Margaritaville,” which was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016. Through the following decades, he’d continue to make music steadily while collaborating with notable artists like Frank Sinatra, Alan Jackson and Zac Brown Band.

The performer was also well known for his business endeavors, some of which capitalized on his most public song. In the early ‘90s, he launched Margaritaville Records and opened Margaritaville Casino in 2013. He also used the tune’s name as the moniker for a (still-operational) cafe he opened in Key West in the late ‘80s and it would spawn a dining empire that currently includes various locations across the United States. In addition to real estate and video game deals, he even developed his own alcohol brand, LandShark Lager.

Jimmy Buffett’s impact on pop culture isn’t limited to his relaxing tunes either. In addition to crafting songs for movies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and FernGully: The Last Rainforest, he also made cameos in a number of films and TV shows, such as Hook, Hoot, Hawaii Five-O and Congo. One of his most high-profile (and subtle) big-screen appearances came in 2015’s Jurassic World, in which Buffett played the “margarita man.” He also performed “Magaritaville” with Chris Pratt at the film’s premiere.

It goes without saying that the man lived an exciting life that so many of us can only imagine. What’s most impressive about him, however, is that he always seemed to live his life as authentically as possible. And that’s something we can all truly aspire to. The always-chill singer-songwriter will be missed and surely never forgotten.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy Buffett during this time.