Elton John, Miles Teller And More Pay Tribute To Jimmy Buffett After His Death

On the morning of September 2, news broke that the beloved singer Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76. The performer, who was adored for his laid-back beachy country music and his chain of restaurants, Margaritaville, passed away peacefully. Now, many celebrities, including Elton John , Miles Teller and more are paying tribute to the late “Margaritaville” singer.

Artists from across many industries took to social media to show their love for and pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. Rock legend, Elton John took to Instagram stories to show his love for the late singer. Reposting the IG announcement of Buffett’s death , the “Rocketman” singer wrote :

(Image credit: Elton John's Instagram)

As Elton John noted, Buffett’s fans “adored him,” and he “never let them down.” With the same kind of adoration, Miles Teller took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show his love for the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer by posting a quote and a photo of the two in Hawaiian shirts.

"I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination." - the legend Jimmy Buffett

LL Cool J also took to X to pay tribute to the singer and occasional actor. The NCIS: LA star and rapper wrote:

Rest in power @jimmybuffett I'm glad we had time to vibe. You were and always will be a Truly inspiring human. 🙏🏾❤️🕊️

Buffett appeared in Jurassic World as the Margarita Man , and he performed “Margaritaville” with Chris Pratt at the premiere. He also worked as a producer on a few films like Hoot and Sun Dogs. However, what Jimmy Buffett is best known for is his music. So, of course, many musicians paid tribute to the iconic singer.

Kenny Chesney, who also makes beachy country music that’s akin to Buffett’s laid-back tunes, took to Instagram to post a video of him singing “A Pirate Looks At Forty” in honor of his friend:

Chesney also uploaded a video of him singing “Margaritaville” with Buffett and his band.

Alan Jackson, who collaborated with Buffett on “It’s Five O'clock Somewhere,” posted a photo of him holding a CMA Award with his friend on X . He also added a beautiful quote that read:

‘Shores distant shores, There's where I'm headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day…’ #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett.

Toby Keith, who was featured on Buffett’s song “Too Drunk To Karaoke” also took to X to write about his friend, collaborator and inspiration. The country singer posted two photos of them together and wrote:

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T

There’s no question that Jimmy Buffett's passing is a major loss to many. He and his fun music were the soundtracks to many's summers, and as these tributes show there is a whole lot of love for him and his music.

Those who were fans of his career also took to social media to pay tribute, and that included President Bill Clinton who posted on X :

Jimmy Buffett's music brought happiness to millions of people. I'll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans.

The love truly runs deep for Jimmy Buffett and his music. We here at CinemaBlend, along with many others, hope he is having a cheeseburger in paradise. While he’ll be dearly missed, his legacy and his music will live on forever.