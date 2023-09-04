Fans Are Paying Tribute To Jimmy Buffett By Sharing His Awesome Jurassic World Scene

Jimmy Buffett sadly passed away days ago at 76, leaving behind an incredible legacy of influential country/islander music, and a passionate fanbase of "Parrotheads." His music inspired an entire franchise industry of hotels and restaurants hoping to capture the essence of Jimmy Buffett's laid back, breezy lifestyle. Many fans are honoring him on social media by expressing his significance in so many areas of pop culture. This includes the movies, where Buffett memorably had a cameo in Jurassic World as “Margarita Man.”

The cameo in question could not be more hilarious, which is why it's so memorable. The dinosaurs in Jurassic World escape their enclosures and invade the tourist areas of the park, resulting in patrons screaming and running away to not get attacked by the dinosaurs. Buffett is seen briefly as one of the park guests running away from one of the flying prehistoric animals, but while also double-fisting margaritas. It’s absolutely hilarious and so fitting for a man who made a career off of “wastin’ away again in Margaritaville.” Fans couldn’t help but share the clip on Twitter as a tribute to the singer, highlighting how apropos the moment was. A fan shared:

RIP Jimmy Buffett. You're a real one for this 'Jurassic World' cameo. pic.twitter.com/ppzfGLLcApSeptember 2, 2023 See more

Another fan also tweeted about how great the scene is, and Buffett’s instincts as a performer while escaping the dinosaurs:

The best part of Jimmy Buffett's brief cameo in Jurassic World was you can see him start to take a drink from the margaritas he's rescuing just as the camera cuts away.

Another Twitter user also praised Buffett for being so perfect in a cameo that was so brief.

RIP Jimmy Buffett who had .25 seconds of screen time in Jurassic World and knew exactly how to use it.

One fan also emphasized how Buffett was the epitome of “chill” in that moment, making sure not to spill a drop of his two margaritas. They tweeted:

Jimmy Buffett running from a dinosaur attack, all the while making sure not to spill his margaritas, in Jurassic World. RIP to the man who invented chill

Lastly, a fan tweeted that Buffett may be the only person in Jurassic World making the right decisions by saving the margaritas no matter what. They said:

Jimmy Buffett is the only person in Jurassic World making good choices

Friends and fans of Buffett like Elton John paid tribute in other ways to the iconic artist, but movie lovers often like to share a highlight reel to honor stars. Buffett's movie career may have been incredibly short-lived, but it was unforgettable, and it resulted in one of the funniest moments in Jurassic World. The "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" artist was already an absolute legend before his quick appearance in the 2015 blockbuster, but this moment was just too perfect to forget. He even performed "Margaritaville" with Chris Pratt at the film's premiere, an ode to his character who definitely had his priorities straight.

Buffett's music inspired a relaxed island lifestyle, lounging on a beach and enjoying a sweet, tequila-based cocktail. In Jurassic World, even in the face of danger, he still continued this mantra, so perfectly suited to his persona. He will be missed for so many reasons, and having one of the best cameos in a movie ever is one of them. The silver screen, and the world, will always remember Buffett for being forever in paradise, even when the going gets rough.

You can see Jimmy Buffett’s short, but legendary moment in Jurassic World, which is now streaming for Amazon Prime subscribers. Fans of the “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer can also revisit his discography by streaming his music on Spotify and Apple Music.