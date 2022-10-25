Sister, Sister: 7+ Things I Still Love About The Classic '90s Sitcom

It’s a daunting task to rewatch an old TV series you remember fondly. I still remember the time I tried to give Phil of the Future a rewatch—I walked away pretty upset that a show I held in such high regard as a child was actually not that great.

When Sister, Sister popped up on Netflix earlier in the year, I expected a similar experience. The show would probably evoke some '90s nostalgia in me, but on the whole probably wouldn't have aged well.

I’m here to tell you that I was wrong. Sister, Sister not only holds up, but I might even appreciate it more as an adult than I did as a kid. Here are the top reasons the Tia and Tamera Mowry '90s sitcom is still worth watching.

(Image credit: ABC)

'90s Fashion

Let’s start with the obvious: Tia and Tamera rock some primo '90s styles in Sister, Sister.

From the “Blossom” style hats to the abstract geometric patterns, Tia and Tamera wear iconic '90s looks in pretty much every episode of this six-season series. Be sure to be on the lookout for denim vests, oversized sweaters, and funky headpieces if you’re planning a Sister, Sister Halloween costume.

To top it off, the girls’ adoptive mother Lisa (played by actress Jackée Harry) is a seamstress and later a designer, so '90s fashion is actually an integral part of the show.

(Image credit: ABC)

Representation Of Blended Families

Before rewatching, all I could remember of Tia and Tamera’s origin story was that it vaguely resembled The Parent Trap. If you’re in the same boat as I was, I’ll break it down for you.

The twins were put up for adoption shortly after they were born. They were adopted by separate families, who weren’t told that their new daughters had a twin sister.

When Tia and Tamera eventually meet at a mall, Tamera’s adoptive father, Ray (Tim Reid), suggests that Tia and her adoptive mother, Lisa, move in so the girls don’t have to separate again.

They’re an unconventional blended family for sure, but I love the idea that family isn’t limited to your biological relatives. I think any kid growing up in a blended home could relate to the family dynamic on this sitcom.

(Image credit: ABC)

Lisa and Ray Learn To Coparent

I love Lisa and Ray’s relationship. First of all, I was completely shocked on rewatch at how far these two take their insults for each other. For example, when Ray asks Lisa if she’s trying to give him a heart attack, she says:

You’ve been reading my diary.

Despite their differences, Lisa and Ray still learn to co-parent their daughters. They make it work for their girls, even though they claim they can’t stand each other. (They even end up dating at one point—I’m telling you, you can’t have banter like that if there isn’t a little spark there.)

(Image credit: ABC)

Tia And Tamera Are So Relatable To People Who Were Awkward In Middle School

Tia and Tamera are pretty different as far as twins go, but they do have one significant thing in common: they’re both awkward as hell.

Tia is a shy, quiet bookworm type, while Tamera is a boy-crazy girly girl. Both of their personalities result in them having extremely awkward interactions with boys at school, which is incredibly relatable to people like me who didn’t know how to socialize in middle school.

Basically, Tia and Tamera were relatable role models for me and many others. If you’re a former middle schooler whose personality would dissipate into thin air when you tried to talk to your crush, Sister, Sister is for you.

(Image credit: ABC)

Ray And Tia’s Similarities

Ray and Tia’s relationship is pretty close to a real-life stepdad/stepdaughter relationship, so it can be a little awkward between the two of them. But the more they get to know each other, the more obvious it becomes that Ray has a lot more in common with Tia than he does with Tamera.

Both are very smart, Type-A people who like to be neat, tidy, and organized. Compare them to Tamera and Lisa, who are both more vibrant, bubbly, messy, and less concerned with being booksmart.

I think it’s nice to see Tia and Ray’s relationship evolve, as well as Tamera and Lisa’s. It’s a nice reminder that stepparent/stepchild relationships can be healthy and full of love.

(Image credit: ABC)

“Go Home, Roger”

This catchphrase gets so much mileage during the show, but I have to chuckle every time someone tells Roger to GTFO.

Roger Evans (played by Marques Houston) is the twins’ next-door neighbor who never gives up on his pursuit of Tia or Tamera (he’ll take either). While he eventually matures into the girls’ friend, I never get tired of hearing Roger get shut down with a, “Go home, Roger.” Bonus points if it comes from Lisa—her delivery is the best.

(Image credit: ABC)

Tia And Tamera Talk To Me!

It’s no secret I love a fourth wall break, a storytelling device Sister, Sister takes full advantage of. The girls frequently break the fourth wall to talk to the live studio audience (as well as those of us watching from home).

It’s cute—Tia and Tamera talk to us together. It’s like we get to be included in their twin connection. Plus, they usually talk to the audience in their bedroom, which I was pretty jealous of as a kid.

(Image credit: ABC)

A Few More Sister, Sister Things I’ll Never Forget

There are many iconic episodes in Sister, Sister’s six-season run, but here are some of the ones I remember most fondly.

The appendicitis episode that was literally so intense

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Season 4 cameo

When the twins find their birth father

The girls make the “odd squad” cheerleading team

Tia and Tamera go She’s The Man to try out for hockey

The girls’ unfortunate yearbook pics

Sister, Sister is available to stream with a Netflix subscription. You can also find the classic sitcom on Hulu (opens in new tab) and on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). As far as a Sister, Sister reboot, we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed.