That Time Tia And Tamera Mowry Babysat Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen On The Set Of Full House

Before Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen took over the world with their own empire, the twins were trading places as Michelle Tanner on Full House. Fans of the beloved sitcom will remember Michelle’s best friend, Teddy, played by a pre-Smart Guy Tahj Mowry. It’s no surprise to hear that the Olsen Twins needed a babysitter every once in a while, and who better than another set of twins, Mowry’s famous older sisters, Tia and Tamera.

Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed in her new memoir You Should Sit Down for This that while on set with Tahj Mowry for a 1992 episode of Full House, she and her sister were asked to babysit the Olsen Twins. And while it didn’t last too long, the moments were as sweet as can be (via People):

It was just for a moment. It was half a day. It was so much fun. I forgot where the mom had to go, but I love the fact that she trusted my sister and I to take care of them. They had to have been, I want to say, 7 or 8. They were very young. So sweet, so kind. I remember all they wanted was matzo ball soup.

It’s definitely a shame that we didn’t get more of the Olsen and Mowry Twins together since they both were taking over in the ‘90s and still to this day. Even Mary-Kate and Ashley are still working together. But it sounds like that day on set was a great one and the fact that Mowry-Housley still holds that day near and dear to her heart speaks volumes.

Tahj Mowry recurred on Full House for just 14 episodes through its nearly 200-episode run, but it was a disappointment his sisters weren’t in more. But I guess you can only have so many twins in one TV show. But I just love that the Olsens and Mowrys have this sweet moment together off-screen that belongs to the four of them, no matter how long ago it was.

With Full House three decades behind us, getting new information or more content of what happened behind the scenes is always such a special thing. John Stamos has previously posted throwback videos of the Olsen Twins on the set of Full House when they were just itty bitty, and it’s the cutest thing ever. And who knows just how many other videos and stories people are hiding from that set?

Meanwhile, Full House celebrated its 35th anniversary recently, and the stars posted plenty of throwback pictures to honor the TGIF series. The show ran for eight seasons and obviously launched the careers of the entire cast, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. While the two aren’t as prominent in the public eye anymore, I wonder if they have any of their own stories from the set of Full House, including the day Tia and Tamera Mowry babysat them.

Tamera Mowry-Housley spills the tea and more in her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, out now. If you want to see the particular episode of Full House that Tia and Tamera are in, “The Devil Made Me Do It,” be sure to check it out on HBO Max with a subscription!