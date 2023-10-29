SNL Roasted Hallmark With A Scary Movie Sketch, But You Can Feel The Love Too

I watch a lot of Hallmark movies every year. I’m not sure what the exact number is, but I would wager my car it’s at least more than twenty. There’s just something about them that’s so relaxing and comforting– like eating a grilled cheese sandwich or sleeping in your own bed. That being said, I’m also well aware the Hallmark formula has its share of problems. It’s a love/ cringe kinda thing for me, and that’s why I can’t get enough of this new SNL sketch starring Chloe Fineman and Nate Bargatze.

During last night’s episode hosted by Bargatze, the long-running comedy show gave us a fake trailer for a Hallmark scary movie, and it’s obvious the creative forces behind it have that same love/ cringe relationship with the cable channel I do. The bit touches on many aspects of the Hallmark formula, even as it delves into an entirely different genre. You can check it out below…

I think the central question in this sketch is what makes a Hallmark movie a Hallmark movie. One time my wife and I accidentally recorded a Lifetime movie thinking it was a Hallmark movie, and we spent the first twenty minutes of it talking about how something felt off. It’s not the overall Rom-Com-i-ness of the set-up. It’s the little flourishes, story beats and tone details that Hallmark loves injecting, and this SNL sketch plays with so many of those.

There’s a busy career woman who comes back to her hometown from a big city (New York). She’s got a big assignment hanging over her head (an article on the real meaning of Halloween) and an absent love interest who means well enough but just doesn’t quite get it (Jake). There’s the hometown that has an utterly adorable name (Autumn Hollow) and the new/ old love interest with a really unusual hobby/ line of work (murdering people). There’s the holiday themed bonding activities (pumpkin carving) and the big decision about whether she should stay or go (stay).

Not every piece of entertainment is supposed to be Oscar-worthy. Sometimes you need content that feels warm and familiar, and Hallmark checks that box for millions of people. Fortunately, many of those viewers are well aware the movies are a little safe and sometimes a little clunky. I’m certainly in that boat, and that’s why I enjoyed this sketch so much.

And this wasn’t the only thing to enjoy last night on Saturday Night Live either. The weekend staple returned from its hiatus earlier this month thanks to the WGA finally ending the strike and signing a new deal and SAG-AFTRA giving the performers a pass to participate because of the live performance contracts the show works under. So far we’ve gotten Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny and now Nate Bargatze. Fingers crossed the upcoming hosts are able to carry right on and continue the laughs.

