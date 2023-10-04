Why Pete Davidson And The Cast Of SNL Are Able To Film Premiere Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

It's time to go back to Studio 8H, because Saturday Night Live is officially returning! NBC announced that the longer-running sketch comedy series will be on the 2023 TV schedule with a premiere date of October 14. Pete Davidson will be hosting the first show back since the WGA Writers strike began, and the full cast will be part of the show. This was a bit confusing at first because the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing. However, the NBC comedy series has gotten the blessing of the actor's union to resume production.

SAG-AFTRA has given SNL the green light to kick off Season 49 in October, per Deadline. As the actors union is actively negotiating with studios for a new and fair contract, it's allowing the variety show to come back like other late-night shows have, including The Tonight Show and The Late Show.

The actors' union released a statement about SNL going live soon, and why they're allowed to do so, explaining:

Our members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.

More to come...