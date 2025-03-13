Sons Of Anarchy Vet Maggie Siff Joins Law And Order In Exclusive Clip, And She May Have Met Her Match

Law & Order has packed in some standout guest stars in Season 24, ranging from Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff to a former star in an entirely new role. The next Season 24 episode in the 2025 TV schedule, airing on March 13, will introduce Sons of Anarchy alum Maggie Siff as a character with ties to DA Nick Baxter (Tony Goldwyn), and an exclusive clip suggests that there's more to her than initially meets the eye.

Called "Crossing Lines," the episode picks up on the murder of a politician, and the case unfolds in such a way that Baxter will recuse himself so that Price can make the case in court. While it remains to be seen if Baxter's "friendship" with Kate Norris, as seen in the clip, contributes to why he has to recuse himself, the preview does confirm the identity of the murdered man. (It also provides a look into Baxter's home life after alienating his wife in the Season 23 finale.)

The new episode airs on NBC on March 13 and streams for those with a Peacock subscription next day, and the clip confirms at least one scene with Maura Tierney's Jessica Brady interacting with Maggie Siff's Kate Norris at Baxter's home. Considering Siff's long run on Sons of Anarchy before meeting an untimely end and then her long run on Billions, I'm crossing my fingers for more of her opposite Tierney.

After all, Law & Order's newest series regular has plenty of TV experience herself after ER. It's a safe bet that Siff will share more scenes with the Scandal vet; more scenes with Tierney feel less guaranteed. That may depend on whether or not Kate is involved in the murder of the week. Baxter seemed genuinely baffled to learn that the dead man had his business card in his pocket, while Kate didn't seem too taken aback by the crime scene photos.

Law & Order will be Maggie Siff's first TV credit since Billions ended back in 2023. In addition to Billions and Sons of Anarchy, the actress recurred on Mad Men starting in the very first episode of the series and appeared on Grey's Anatomy. She also joins the ranks of Law & Order stars to play multiple characters within the franchise, as she appeared on the original show back in an episode of Season 18 in 2008, as well as a Season 7 episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2006.

Tune in to NBC on Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET for the "Crossing Lines" episode of Law & Order and discover if there really is more to Maggie Siff's Kate – and the relationship with Baxter – than meets the eye. As always, Law & Order is followed by SVU at 9 p.m. ET, and Law & Order: Organized Crime has finally received a premiere date, although it will not join the other two series on NBC.

Fans can count on the first episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 streaming on Peacock on April 17.